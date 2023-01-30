Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa’s One Place Lands 70K Alabama Power Foundation Grant
Tuscaloosa’s One Place was presented with a sizeable grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. As the area’s family resource center, TOP has served over 20,000 individuals in West Alabama through its 20-plus programs each year. The $70,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will support the organization’s re-entry program. The funds will be used to offer a workforce development initiative for clients who are looking to successfully return to their communities after a period of confinement.
Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Parking Shortage in Downtown Northport Reportedly Over Feud with City Hall
Customers trying to eat or shop in downtown Northport will find it a little harder this week after a business there blocked off access to its parking lot, reportedly over an ongoing feud with City Hall. Northport's iconic Main Avenue is still bustling with business, but the mid-sized parking lot...
Two Tuscaloosa City Schools Receive 2023 State School of Character Designations Friday
Two Tuscaloosa City elementary schools were designated as state schools of characters, joining 71 other schools across the nation to receive the distinction. Skyland Elementary School and Oakdale Elementary School were announced as state schools of character Friday. According to an announcement from the Tuscaloosa City School District, this is something the schools had been working towards in their character education efforts.
Captain D’s “O-Fish-ally” Reopens on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard After Devastating Fire
A fast food favorite on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard is "o-fish-ally" renovated and reopened after a devastating structure fire in March 2022. The Captain D's on Skyland closed last year after a grease fire substantially damaged the building. No one was injured in the incident, but the popular restaurant had to...
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
Central Elemntary’s Rising Star Character Student of the Month: Adrian Gaspar-Felipe
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
Former Bama Hoopster Darius Miles To Remain Jailed After Judge Continues Hearing
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for at least a few more weeks after a local judge rescheduled a hearing on whether or not he would be allowed bond. Miles and a second man, Michael Davis, have been jailed since January 15th, when...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: Oats & Hart New Contracts Now Official
At a Friday meeting of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, the contract extensions of men's basketball coach Nate Oats and women's soccer coach Wes Hart were officially approved. Oats is made one of the ten highest paid basketball coaches in the country and the fourth highest in...
Woman Caught Sneaking Meth Hidden in Protein Shake Into Alabama Jail
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly attempted to sneak methamphetamine and other drugs into an Alabama jail by concealing the contraband inside protein shakes. The Walker County Sheriff's Office shared news of the bizarre incident on social media Wednesday afternoon. According to their post, 44-year-old Nicolas Heath Rice is...
Alabama Basketball Still on Pace for Storybook Season
The Alabama men's basketball team fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in blowout fashion on Saturday. The Sooners dominated the game from start to finish, punishing the Crimson Tide with physicality and a scorching hot offensive performance. With the 93-69 loss, Alabama (18-3, 8-0) lost its No. 2 ranking in the...
Top Bama DC Candidate Returning to NFL
Todd Grantham will not be Alabama's next defensive coordinator. Per ESPN's Chris Low, Grantham will be returning to the NFL in an assistant role on Dennis Allen's New Orleans Saints team. Grantham, a longtime journeyman defensive coach, spent the past year as an analyst on Saban's defensive staff and interviewed...
Smitty, Hurts and Dickerson Follow “The Process” All The Way To Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles qualified for Super Bowl LVII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 this past Sunday. The Eagles have been on a mission throughout the 2023 season, going 14-3 in the regular season and capturing the NFC's No. 1 overall seed. Philadelphia has strong ties to the Alabama...
