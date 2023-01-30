ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coker, AL

Tuscaloosa’s One Place Lands 70K Alabama Power Foundation Grant

Tuscaloosa’s One Place was presented with a sizeable grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. As the area’s family resource center, TOP has served over 20,000 individuals in West Alabama through its 20-plus programs each year. The $70,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will support the organization’s re-entry program. The funds will be used to offer a workforce development initiative for clients who are looking to successfully return to their communities after a period of confinement.
Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
Two Tuscaloosa City Schools Receive 2023 State School of Character Designations Friday

Two Tuscaloosa City elementary schools were designated as state schools of characters, joining 71 other schools across the nation to receive the distinction. Skyland Elementary School and Oakdale Elementary School were announced as state schools of character Friday. According to an announcement from the Tuscaloosa City School District, this is something the schools had been working towards in their character education efforts.
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Alabama Basketball Still on Pace for Storybook Season

The Alabama men's basketball team fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in blowout fashion on Saturday. The Sooners dominated the game from start to finish, punishing the Crimson Tide with physicality and a scorching hot offensive performance. With the 93-69 loss, Alabama (18-3, 8-0) lost its No. 2 ranking in the...
Top Bama DC Candidate Returning to NFL

Todd Grantham will not be Alabama's next defensive coordinator. Per ESPN's Chris Low, Grantham will be returning to the NFL in an assistant role on Dennis Allen's New Orleans Saints team. Grantham, a longtime journeyman defensive coach, spent the past year as an analyst on Saban's defensive staff and interviewed...
