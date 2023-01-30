Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa warns Live producers ‘I need time off’ after she was ‘forced’ to work while sick
KELLY Ripa has warned producers that she wants "time off" after viewers worried she was "forced" to work when she was sick. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 52, left viewers concerned earlier this month when she co-hosted the show despite being ill and barely able to talk. One...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Sam Smith Says 'Changing' Their Pronouns 'Felt Like Coming Home' — but Had Its Challenges
"Someone spat at me in the street," they told Zane Lowe Sam Smith is reflecting on their journey since coming out as non-binary in 2019. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Smith's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Like I Can" singer opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement. "In my personal life, there's not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way," Smith, 30, told the...
Ava Max's 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Is A Must-Listen For Pop Fans
Ava Max dances through heartbreak on her sophomore album.
Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable as She Ditches Her Brown Locks for Dramatic, Mermaid-like Blonde Hairdo
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Shania Twain played with different sides of her personality by showing up to the Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Wednesday as a blonde. If you walked past her on the red carpet, you might have assumed it was Gwen Stefani or Jessica Simpson — that’s how unrecognizable she looked. Her usual brunette locks were gone, and in its place was a head of icy-blonde, long hair in a sleek, straight style. She glammed up the look with an orange...
Bustle
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle
Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick. In 2018,...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
People
