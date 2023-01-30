"Someone spat at me in the street," they told Zane Lowe Sam Smith is reflecting on their journey since coming out as non-binary in 2019. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Smith's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Like I Can" singer opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement. "In my personal life, there's not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way," Smith, 30, told the...

8 DAYS AGO