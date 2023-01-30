ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Western Montana winter precipitation report

As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana

Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Help Support Our Montana Military With This New License Plate

There are a lot of license plates that are available in Montana to support lots of different organizations. The last time I went to get new license plates, they handed me a really thick catalog to browse through. Since I don’t get my license plates renewed too often, I had no idea how many plates we had available. There are schools, sports teams, non-profit organizations, museums, cities, etc.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed

Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Day 2 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage

43 different interviews in two days. We got a chance to catch up with a lot of Montana lawmakers, concerned citizens, and think tank leaders during our two days of LIVE coverage from inside Montana's Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday's statewide show (9A hour), we talked housing policy...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana

If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana Gov. Gianforte visits Calumet in Great Falls to highlight Red Tape Relief Task Force

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Calumet in Great Falls Wednesday to highlight the Red Tape Relief Task Force. “As much as our tax cuts and reforms help hardworking Montanans, we recognize our state’s regulatory scheme is a wet blanket on job creation and business development,” Governor Gianforte said. “That’s why we’re cutting red tape, removing unnecessary regulatory obstacles, and changing the way Helena does business to spur innovation and better serve the people of Montana.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Needs More Investigators and Prosecutors, Says AG

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the state legislature for funds to hire more personnel to fight human trafficking and narcotics, in addition to more Highway Patrol Troopers and prosecutors to stem the tide of crime flowing into the state due to drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl.
MONTANA STATE
Missoula, MT
