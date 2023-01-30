Read full article on original website
Related
36 Facts About the 36 Songs on Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen has already released a quarter of his massive new One Thing at a Time album, and he's leaked four additional tracks. You can listen to each those songs right here. The "You Proof" singer's third album is a monster. The 36 tracks feature 49 songwriters, four collaborations and...
Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’
Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28. “My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]
After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Zach Bryan Asks for ‘Mercy’ as He Delays the Release of His Album
Zach Bryan won't be releasing new music as soon as he previously thought. The singer-songwriter is often transparent with fans on social media, and he told them on Wednesday (Feb. 1) that his next album — which was set for release in February — will not be moving forward as planned.
Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards
Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
Lauren Alaina Just Crushed This Cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ [Watch]
Lauren Alaina has put her vocal chops to one of the most popular songs in the world right now. While warming up for a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the one-time Idol star opted for an acoustic cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. "I can buy myself...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute
As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show. According to the outlet,...
13 Years Ago: Taylor Swift Sets a Record With Grammys Album of the Year Win
Thirteen years ago today (Jan. 31, 2010), Taylor Swift made musical history: It was on that date the then-20-year-old became the youngest country artist, and, at the time, the youngest act of any genre, to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Swift received the honor for...
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’
Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Willie Nelson Nominated for Rock Hall of Fame in 2023
Willie Nelson is among the musicians who are nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. The 89-year-old country music icon was among the names the Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning (Feb. 1), which also included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
49 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Becomes a No. 1 Hit
Forty-nine years ago today (Feb. 2, 1974), Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit with her song "Jolene." The tune, written by Parton, was the title track of her 13th studio album. With lines such as "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm begging of you, please don't take my...
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]
At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Is Coming to Hulu
It's official: King of the Hill is coming back to television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have inked a deal to revive the popular series, which will air exclusively on Hulu. The new set of episodes will feature original voice actors Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom reprising the roles of their animated characters.
45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single
On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0