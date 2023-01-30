ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

breakingtravelnews.com

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023

With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Horry County 911 officially moves into new operations center

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County 911 officially has a new home. The county’s team of dispatchers began working Tuesday in the new $24 million Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations and Communications Center in Conway. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter!” Horry County 911 posted on Facebook....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
OAK ISLAND, NC

