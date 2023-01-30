Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
breakingtravelnews.com
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023
With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
wpde.com
Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina
Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
Former Grand Strand childcare worker shares red flags to look for when choosing childcare centers. There’s a lot to consider when choosing care for your little ones, and one former Grand Strand childcare worker revealed what parents should look for, and what shouldn’t be overlooked. Updated: 57 minutes...
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in Myrtle Beach area hotel after shootout, one officer injured, SLED says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A man was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured after a shootout during a standoff at a Myrtle Beach area hotel, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Hendrix Herschel Washington, 39....
wbtw.com
Horry County 911 officially moves into new operations center
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County 911 officially has a new home. The county’s team of dispatchers began working Tuesday in the new $24 million Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations and Communications Center in Conway. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter!” Horry County 911 posted on Facebook....
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
WMBF
Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets. The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved. For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
Great Horned Owl rescued from roadway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An injured Great Horned Owl was brought to the Barefoot Resort firehouse by a good samaritan Saturday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The owl was brought to the firehouse for treatment after he was found injured in a roadway, fire crews said. Crews contacted Carolina Wildlife […]
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
37-year-old man with mental health issues missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man is missing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing Sunday by his sister who said she had not heard from him for three days, police said. According to the family, Bailey has mental health issues and is known […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 1