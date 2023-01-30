ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Amazon to close Shakopee sorting center, affecting 680 workers

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

Amazon informed Minnesota state officials that it's closing its smaller Shakopee sorting center, called MSP5, where 680 people are employed.

Between the lines: Amazon has been closing smaller warehouses across the country as demand for space has subdued after the pandemic surge, per CNN.

Why it matters: The warehouse is set to close March 31. Amazon said all employees are being offered opportunities to transfer to other Twin Cities facilities.

What they're saying: Tyler Hamilton is organizing workers at Amazon's larger Shakopee fulfillment center on Highway 101, called MSP1.

  • With recent cuts to the company's human resources department, Hamilton said he's concerned about how Amazon will handle the layoffs and transfers.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include plans for Amazon workers at the warehouse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Walmart Raises Its Wages for Some U.S. Workers

About 340,000 Walmart workers, out of 1.6 million, will see their on average $17 hourly wages go up to $17.50 starting in March, the company told its U.S.-based workers on Tuesday. Those who earn between $12 and $18 an hour will reportedly get $14 and $19 an hour in March, company spokesperson Anne Hatfield told CNBC. The change puts Walmart’s wages closer to Amazon, which raised warehouse and delivery employees wages to an average of $19, while Target’s are now as high as $24 an hour after the company raised its minimum wage last year, according to Axios.Read it at Axios
kalkinemedia.com

FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -FedEx Corp on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said. Shares in FedEx rose 2.4% to $198.47 as investors...
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
KPEL 96.5

Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees

Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
Truth About Cars

GM Earns Nearly $10B, Cuts Big Checks for the Hourly

Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy