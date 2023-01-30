Amazon to close Shakopee sorting center, affecting 680 workers

Amazon informed Minnesota state officials that it's closing its smaller Shakopee sorting center, called MSP5, where 680 people are employed.

Between the lines: Amazon has been closing smaller warehouses across the country as demand for space has subdued after the pandemic surge, per CNN.

Why it matters: The warehouse is set to close March 31. Amazon said all employees are being offered opportunities to transfer to other Twin Cities facilities.

What they're saying: Tyler Hamilton is organizing workers at Amazon's larger Shakopee fulfillment center on Highway 101, called MSP1.

With recent cuts to the company's human resources department, Hamilton said he's concerned about how Amazon will handle the layoffs and transfers.

