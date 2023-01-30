ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas women back in AP Top 25, tied for 1st in Big 12 with Iowa State

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Associated Press Top 25 women’s college basketball rankings were without a team from the Lone Star State for just a week after the Texas Longhorns rejoined the poll Monday.

The Longhorns moved back to No. 24 after a pair of wins over Oklahoma schools last week. Texas dropped the Sooners, ranked No. 14 at the time, 78-58 before beating Oklahoma State 78-69. The Sooners lost twice in Big 12 play to the Longhorns and Iowa State and fell six spots to No. 20.

The Cyclones are the highest-ranked Big 12 team after rising six spots to No. 12. Iowa State and Texas enter this week’s play tied for the Big 12 lead at 7-2.

South Carolina is again the unanimous No. 1 team in the country with a perfect 21-0 record with Stanford moving up a spot to No. 2. Louisiana State is also undefeated at 20-0 with the No. 3 ranking, followed by Indiana and Connecticut to round out the top five.

Ohio State tumbled eight spots to No. 10 after losing to Purdue and UCLA dropped six spots to No. 14 following a loss to Utah. The Utes moved up two spots to No. 7 with the win over the Bruins.

The Longhorns are on the road for its next two games in Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Wednesday and in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday to take on the Jayhawks.

