BREAKING: 49ers' Brock Purdy reportedly tears UCL, will miss months

Purdy, the 49ers' unlikely starting quarterback, reportedly sustained an injury that will keep him out for much of the offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers' season is over, but their injury woes are not.

Brock Purdy, the team's unlikely starting quarterback following season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, reportedly sustained a torn UCL in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Purdy will be sidelined six months . NFL Media's Tom Pelissero said the 49ers are hopeful Purdy won't need Tommy John surgery , which would require a longer absence.

