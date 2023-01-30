ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: 49ers' Brock Purdy reportedly tears UCL, will miss months

By AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Marcus White
 4 days ago
Purdy, the 49ers' unlikely starting quarterback, reportedly sustained an injury that will keep him out for much of the offseason.  AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The San Francisco 49ers' season is over, but their injury woes are not.

Brock Purdy, the team's unlikely starting quarterback following season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, reportedly sustained a torn UCL in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Purdy will be sidelined six months . NFL Media's Tom Pelissero said the 49ers are hopeful Purdy won't need Tommy John surgery , which would require a longer absence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers unlikely to add high-profile veteran QB

Brock Purdy’s elbow injury appeared to throw a wrench into the 49ers’ offseason quarterback plans. Now it sounds like it any initial speculations about the team taking a big swing to add a new signal caller were off base. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday in a press...
The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

