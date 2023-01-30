ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

'He saved my life.' Navy recruiter credits Stamford neurologist for COVID-19 recovery

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A local Navy recruiter credits a Stamford neurologist with saving his life after complications from COVID-19.

Navy Counselor 1st Class John Meehan came back to the New England Institute for Neurology and Headache in Stamford Monday for a special ceremony to say thank you.

"Thank you from the Navy and the bottom of my heart," said Meehan.

"We thank Dr. Peter McAllister and Stephanie Rickard for providing exemplary care to Navy Counselor 1st Class John Meehan from April 2022 to present day," said Navy Lt. Matthew Bolton.

Back in November 2020, Meehan was hit hard by COVID.

He was at Griffin Hospital twice with the illness.

"Doctors said this is stress, this is anxiety. I was confused because I never had stress or anxiety like this prior to," said Meehan.

So Meehan contacted McAllister, who he saw years before for a bout with Lyme disease.

"They got me in here immediately. I saw Dr. McAllister and thankfully for him he saved my life," said Meehan.

"He couldn't really think straight. He really couldn't get a sentence out straight. He felt depressed, something he never had in his life," said McAllister.

McAllister ran a bunch of tests and diagnosed Meehan with long COVID-19.

"We found inflammatory markers in his spinal fluid, we found abnormal nerves when we did a biopsy," said McAllister.

McAllister used medication and treatment to get Meehan back on his feet. Almost a year later, Meehan says he feels about 80%. He's back to work as a Navy recruiter in Stamford and is so grateful to his doctor.

"I owe my life, so everything - 100%. I can't thank them enough," said Meehan.

McAllister says long COVID is a very big deal. He says there's some suggestion that it may make patients more susceptible to dementia later in life.

