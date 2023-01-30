Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Dramatic rescues during fire at dog daycare
Seattle Fire said the blaze is under control and all workers are accounted for. Crews were working to rescue some of the over 100 dogs staying at the facility.
Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
KEPR
115 dogs rescued after doggy daycare catches fire in Seattle's Lake City area
SEATTLE — More than a hundred dogs were rescued after the doggy daycare they were in caught fire in north Seattle Wednesday morning. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast. The fire began inside the Dog Resort, a dog daycare and boarding business, that's across the street from the Fred Meyer in the Lake City neighborhood.
q13fox.com
1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway
PUYALLUP, Wash. - One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.
'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
KOMO News
1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
q13fox.com
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office report for January
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., February 1, 2023—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office performed six autopsies for the month of January – three deaths were vehicular related, one was gunshot related, one was fire related, and the other was due to environmental hypothermia. Below are the community members we lost.
KEPR
1 gun is stolen every 48 hours from parked cars in Tacoma, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Car prowls are taking a dangerous turn in Tacoma. Guns are being stolen out of parked vehicles at an alarming rate, according to police, and some of these firearms are ending up in the hands of teenagers. Police crunched the numbers and found that so far...
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
KATU.com
Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again
SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
KING-5
Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup
SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
capitolhillseattle.com
Don’t throw traffic cones at Madison bus rapid transit construction workers — Here’s who to contact about night noise
After just over a year of work, construction is still less than 50% complete on the Madison bus rapid transit line. This week’s noisy night time work apparently pushed a few people over the edge. In an altercation caught on video Friday night, an agitated man can be seen...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 66-year-old woman's son after she was found dead in Tacoma home
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a man who may have been involved in the death of his mother earlier Wednesday. Investigators say his mom called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived. "We’ve seen something happen in...
q13fox.com
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
Tacoma police issue warning after 10 guns reported stolen out of cars in less than a month
TACOMA, Wash. — Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, 10 guns were reported stolen out of vehicles in Tacoma, according to police. Now the police department is asking gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure. “Stolen guns are finding their way into the hands of juveniles and...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
Comments / 0