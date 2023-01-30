ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTSA

Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Amber Alert issued for abducted San Antonio infant

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant abducted from the San Antonio area. One-year-old Aviani Brown was last seen in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road at 12:53 a.m. Thursday. She has brown eyes with black hair. She is 2’0″ and weighs 23 pounds. Aviani was last […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime

San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Out of the shadows: finding and helping child trafficking victims

SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
