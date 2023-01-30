Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KSAT 12
Man taking out trash shot by relative after altercation at West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside his home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of...
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
San Antonio 'Daytime' host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
He was arrested on Friday morning.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer shoots dog after being bitten while answering family violence call, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A police officer responding to a family violence call shot and wounded a dog after being bitten outside a South Side motel room late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block...
news4sanantonio.com
Officer shoots pit bull in self defense after being bitten during attack
SAN ANTONIO - A family disturbance call ends with an officer shooting a dog in self defense. The incident started just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to the La Quinta Inn off South PanAm Expressway on the South Side. Police said they received a report that a...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Kameron Hunter Johns was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. According to...
Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high speed chase Friday morning, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove to a home on the southeast side around 12:30 a.m. and got in some sort of argument with another person.
KSAT 12
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar...
Amber Alert issued for abducted San Antonio infant
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant abducted from the San Antonio area. One-year-old Aviani Brown was last seen in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road at 12:53 a.m. Thursday. She has brown eyes with black hair. She is 2’0″ and weighs 23 pounds. Aviani was last […]
KSAT 12
Converse armored truck heist was inside job by soon-to-be fired driver, warrant states
CONVERSE, Texas – The driver of an armored truck helped orchestrate the theft of more than $1.1 million on his second to last day on the job, an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates shows. Brian Martinez Rodriguez, 23, was charged last month with first-degree theft over $300,000...
KTSA
Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side. Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel. The flames were coming from the back of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime
San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
news4sanantonio.com
Out of the shadows: finding and helping child trafficking victims
SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
NISD teacher allegedly called student 'homophobic' slur, family says
Northside ISD said it's aware of the incident and investigating.
