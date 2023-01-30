ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
WWL-AMFM

Murder suspect arrested in week old killing

VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

JP deputies arrest woman after man dies in Westwego shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) arrested a woman after she admitted to shooting and killing a man in unincorporated Westwego Thursday morning. The initial call was made shortly before 7:30 a.m.. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Goldie...
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say

Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
WWL-AMFM

Cops looking for CBD spitter

New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two jailed in Dec. 31 killing outside Mid-City grocery store, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police have arrested two men in the Dec. 31 killing of a man who was shot outside the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Mid-City. Police said they booked Henry Tillman, 19, on Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice and Jamyron Caffrey, 18, on Thursday with being an accessory to those crimes. The Police Department did not disclose a motive or any evidence linking them to the killing, which took the life of Oliver Brown, 17.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff announces inmate death

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced the death of an inmate Thursday night. Deputies say 71-year-old Jay W. Foster was found unresponsive at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. The sheriff said staff tried to resuscitate him until emergency services arrived. Deputies say Foster...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Motorcyclist killed in Metairie crash on Veterans Boulevard: JPSO

A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. The wreck was reported about 4 p.m. at the intersection...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Fatal crash in Metairie leads to death of motorcyclist and multiple injured

METAIRIE, La. — A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with an SUV in Metairie on Tuesday, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The press release from JPSO said that deputies were dispatched after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle at the intersection of West William David Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

WWL

