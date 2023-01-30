Read full article on original website
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Couple sought for taking child from hospital after suspected overdose, sheriff's office says
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a couple who they say took their 2-year-old child out of Children’s Hospital where he was being treated after a suspected cocaine overdose. The Sheriff’s Office said Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, both...
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
JP deputies arrest woman after man dies in Westwego shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) arrested a woman after she admitted to shooting and killing a man in unincorporated Westwego Thursday morning. The initial call was made shortly before 7:30 a.m.. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Goldie...
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation
Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible.
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
Customer fires shot through Popeyes' window, hitting employee
NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video shows a loud commotion inside the front lobby of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Brady Chiasson shot the video around 6:45 p.m., just moments before a shooting there Thursday night. “This lady went to...
Cops looking for CBD spitter
New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
Two jailed in Dec. 31 killing outside Mid-City grocery store, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police have arrested two men in the Dec. 31 killing of a man who was shot outside the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Mid-City. Police said they booked Henry Tillman, 19, on Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice and Jamyron Caffrey, 18, on Thursday with being an accessory to those crimes. The Police Department did not disclose a motive or any evidence linking them to the killing, which took the life of Oliver Brown, 17.
Kenner man convicted again in retrial of killing, dismembering, and disposing body of rival lover
KENNER, La. — For the second time, a Jefferson Parish jury found Viusqui Perez-Espinosa guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new lover, Ives Alexis Portales-Lara, dismembering his body, and disposing of the body parts in a St. John the Baptist swamp back in 2016. Perez-Espinosa, 45, was first convicted...
St. Charles sheriff announces inmate death
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced the death of an inmate Thursday night. Deputies say 71-year-old Jay W. Foster was found unresponsive at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. The sheriff said staff tried to resuscitate him until emergency services arrived. Deputies say Foster...
Causeway police apprehend 2 after chase on Huey P Long Bridge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A search has ended, and arrests have been made after a chase with Causeway Police on the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday morning. Causeway police say a car with three people inside was driving recklessly on the bridge when they tried to stop the car for speeding.
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
NOPD: Man steals gallons from gas station, flees the scene
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to fraud incident Thursday, Feb. 2 at a Gentilly gas station.
Suspects wanted for questioning in shooting on Chef Hwy
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 30) in New Orleans East.
Motorcyclist killed in Metairie crash on Veterans Boulevard: JPSO
A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. The wreck was reported about 4 p.m. at the intersection...
