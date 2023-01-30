Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
athensindependent.com
Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
WHIZ
The Health Department Encourages Residents to Take a Community Assessment Survey
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is working with The Ohio Department of Health to assess barriers and challenges local residents may face. The Health Department encourages those who live within the neighborhoods of Brighton, Eastside, Putnam, and West Main to take an online survey. The Community Assessment will help determine the challenges or needs that residents in those areas feel are most important.
WHIZ
How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day
ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
WHIZ
United Way Tax Clinic Program
ZANESVILLE, OH- Taxes are something that can be stressful and frustrating for a lot of people. That’s why United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties wants to help people file their federal and state taxes through their Free Tax Clinic Program. Those looking to get their taxes completed need to make at or below $38,000 or $50,000 below if filing jointly or with dependents. Tax Clinic Coordinator of United Way Patty Bright spoke about why the Tax Program is important to the community.
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
State of the State: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
WHIZ
Kacy Grant Rogers
Kacy Grant Rogers, 35, of Columbus passed Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, July 22, 1987 in Zanesville, Ohio. Kacy attended Philo High School, he enjoyed Arts, music, playing his bass guitar, all outdoor sports, camping, kayaking, Skiing, bowling and golf. He especially loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kacy was an avid stargazer and had a love for Astrology. Kacy had many jobs and talents & was currently employed in general maintenance at the Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Waterbeds and Stuff, and worked at Forward Health helping others in recovery. Kacy was involved with the recovery community for two years.
sciotopost.com
Controversy Over Circleville Sheetz Smile Policy Changes Corporate Decision
Circleville – A company based in Pennsylvania has reversed its policy after a local Circleville woman’s story went viral after she lost her two front teeth in a domestic violence situation. Sheetz is dropping its policy against hiring employees with dental issues after the story went viral last...
WHIZ
Charles “Mike” McDonald
Charles “Mike” McDonald, 81 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on February 2, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on December 15, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Russell Krouskoupf and Helen Virginia (Calendine) Krouskoupf. He was a truck driver for many years. In his spare time, Mike liked tinkering in the garage and sitting on his daughter and son-in-law’s porch watching the wildlife and drinking sweet tea.
WHIZ
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
WHIZ
D. Daniel Lazar
D. Daniel Lazar, 76, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away after several years of health issues on Monday, January 30, 2023, at OSU Hospital, at 1:28 p.m. Daniel was born April 25, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late David and Rosa (Cowden) Lazar. In addition to his parents, Daniel is also preceded in death by his sister, Agnes (Lazar) Smith; and a sister-in-law, Janice Lazar.
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
Columbus infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from drowning on Aug. 31, 2022, after her mother left […]
WHIZ
