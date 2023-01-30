ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 5

Slim Shady
4d ago

you are right brother speak up now because if not when you leave office they'll say you participated in it so speak up brother don't let him keep you down like that that was wrong now they'll arrest your profile that's what they're trying to make you look bad cuz he have to sign off for what you need that's why they put them in there so I can get try to get power back over everybody but it ain't about power it's just racial profiling what they're doing and try to lock everybody down throw a way to keep you put a chain on when they take him somewhere like dog I want to get through with them put them in the cage and lock them up but certain judges do certain areas so hey you be lenient on him but don't don't do him like you do West Jackson This object that's Russell profiling man you show it right brother

Reply(1)
7
tim smith
4d ago

Let’s just say you haven’t proven yourself trustworthy. You haven’t been able to settle the garbage issue. The Zoo is another great example of your leadership. Ahhh, crime, murders and potholes galore. So let’s just go with there are more qualified people that can and will do a better job.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

MSDH to EPA: We can’t award Jackson money if city doesn’t apply for it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second state agency has fired back against claims it discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for water and sewer work. In January, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) responded to allegations it had violated the civil rights of Jackson’s majority-Black residents by denying funds for water infrastructure improvements.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City, county appear at odds over downtown holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a year after local law enforcement officials announced plans to open it, a misdemeanor holding facility has still not opened in downtown Jackson. Additional details emerged about the plans to open the facility at a Jackson City Council meeting on Friday. However, the main...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water town hall leaves some Jackson residents with unanswered questions

JACKSON, Miss. — A town hall meeting about water had many Jackson residents hoping to get some questions answered. The mayor was there, but the third-party administrator wasn't, so some people said their questions are still unanswered. Residents continue to be frustrated, but what's different this time is that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, February 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem

A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, February 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Wednesday, residents, and business owners in South Jackson had a...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year. Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Final list of candidates set for Jefferson Davis County primary Aug. 8

The ballot is set in the 2023 election with a large turnout for county offices. Over 30 candidates are vying for positions. Qualifying ended Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. The primary election will be Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. The primary run-off election, if required, will be held Aug. 29. The general run-off election, if required, will be held Nov. 28.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

MDOT: State Route 25 at Lakeland Lane closed until Noon Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has temporarily closed a lane for a traffic signal repair. State Route 25 at Lakeland Lane/Lakeland Terrace in Hinds County is closed until Noon on Friday, February 3. Flagmen will be present to direct traffic while crews perform repairs. MDOT says...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy