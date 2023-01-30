you are right brother speak up now because if not when you leave office they'll say you participated in it so speak up brother don't let him keep you down like that that was wrong now they'll arrest your profile that's what they're trying to make you look bad cuz he have to sign off for what you need that's why they put them in there so I can get try to get power back over everybody but it ain't about power it's just racial profiling what they're doing and try to lock everybody down throw a way to keep you put a chain on when they take him somewhere like dog I want to get through with them put them in the cage and lock them up but certain judges do certain areas so hey you be lenient on him but don't don't do him like you do West Jackson This object that's Russell profiling man you show it right brother
Let’s just say you haven’t proven yourself trustworthy. You haven’t been able to settle the garbage issue. The Zoo is another great example of your leadership. Ahhh, crime, murders and potholes galore. So let’s just go with there are more qualified people that can and will do a better job.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Comments / 5