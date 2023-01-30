ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. Just after 8 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Marcus Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at  202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Alleged Wakefield High School trespasser arrested

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say the person who allegedly trespassed at Wakefield High School Thursday, causing a temporary lockdown, has been arrested. According to a release from the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD), 18-year-old Kenan Owens was arrested Friday. He has been charged with Trespassing at School, Stalking, Remove/Alter Serial Number of Firearm, and Allowing Access to Firearm by Children (x3).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southeast

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
NBC Washington

More Canada Goose Jacket Robberies Reported Near GW Campus

The string of violent robberies for Canada Goose jackets around D.C. is not over — the most recent taking place Wednesday near George Washington University’s Foggy Bottom campus. While there is no information on whether the victims were affiliated with GW, the university sent an advisory email to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
WUSA9

13-year-old being investigated after gun found at middle school in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday. The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy