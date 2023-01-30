Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Related
45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. Just after 8 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Marcus Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman will spend four years behind bars for shooting her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Furious supporters stormed out of the courthouse after DC Superior Court Judge Michael O'Keefe doubled the...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
Alleged Wakefield High School trespasser arrested
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say the person who allegedly trespassed at Wakefield High School Thursday, causing a temporary lockdown, has been arrested. According to a release from the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD), 18-year-old Kenan Owens was arrested Friday. He has been charged with Trespassing at School, Stalking, Remove/Alter Serial Number of Firearm, and Allowing Access to Firearm by Children (x3).
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
fox5dc.com
Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southeast
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
Man who drove stun gun into Officer Fanone's neck to plead guilty
WASHINGTON — A California man charged with assaulting former DC Police Officer Mike Fanone with a stun gun on Jan. 6 is now set to plead guilty in the case, according to a court notice posted Friday morning. Daniel Rodriguez, 39, of Panorama City, California, was scheduled to begin...
NBC Washington
More Canada Goose Jacket Robberies Reported Near GW Campus
The string of violent robberies for Canada Goose jackets around D.C. is not over — the most recent taking place Wednesday near George Washington University’s Foggy Bottom campus. While there is no information on whether the victims were affiliated with GW, the university sent an advisory email to...
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
Some Prince George's leaders call for review of police special enforcement units
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Two leaders in Prince George's County are calling for a review of any “special enforcement” units operated by the police department there. The calls come in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Five members of a special enforcement unit...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Germantown, Maryland
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Germantown, Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. First responders found a 16-year-old boy who had been...
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
Metro passengers tackle shooter on train after three shot and one killed
WASHINGTON — Police say passengers likely saved lives when they tackled the man accused of shooting two people and killing a Metro employee as the alleged shooter held a gun to another woman's head. "There was so much panic," said Timour Skrynnikov who was a passenger on a Metro...
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
13-year-old being investigated after gun found at middle school in Prince George's County
A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday. The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0