TETONIA — When people and their pets live in close proximity to mountain lions, everyone needs to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. An unfortunate incident occurred involving the loss of a family pet to a mountain lion near Tetonia on Jan. 30, when a young female lion ventured into a homeowner’s yard and killed their dog before heading under their porch. The homeowners immediately called local law enforcement who quickly responded and dispatched the lion in the interest of public safety.

TETONIA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO