Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Teton Valley seeing increased mountain lion activity due to winter conditions
TETONIA — When people and their pets live in close proximity to mountain lions, everyone needs to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. An unfortunate incident occurred involving the loss of a family pet to a mountain lion near Tetonia on Jan. 30, when a young female lion ventured into a homeowner’s yard and killed their dog before heading under their porch. The homeowners immediately called local law enforcement who quickly responded and dispatched the lion in the interest of public safety.
eastidahonews.com
Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater
AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
eastidahonews.com
High school cancels classes Thursday due to broken pipe
ST. ANTHONY — South Fremont High School is closed Thursday due to a broken pipe. Crews will spend the day cleaning and repairing damage caused by the broken pipe, according to a message from Fremont County School District 215. It’s unclear if the pipe broke due to frigid weather...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.
IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients. An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.
eastidahonews.com
Preschool fair on Saturday will provide resources for parents all in one place
IDAHO FALLS — For parents with small children, it can be a daunting task to find the right preschool. But a local mother in Idaho Falls is hoping to make the process easier for families by gathering all the local resources and programs together in one place. Anastassia Rogers...
eastidahonews.com
Family pet dies in house fire
VICTOR — A family pet died after a fire broke out inside a Teton County home. It happened Thursday just after 2 p.m. on Thistle Creek Drive, north of Victor. According to Teton County Fire & Rescue, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived. Firefighters...
eastidahonews.com
Nicholas Cureton
Nicholas Levi Cureton, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, after suffering a stroke. Nicholas was born February 12, 1979, in Rexburg, Idaho, to William Thomas Cureton and DeEsta Curr Cureton. He grew up in Chester and attended schools in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School in 1997. He also attended Ricks College before serving an LDS mission to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Nicholas was an Iraq War veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army as a mortarman.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New drink shop serves popular Mexican beverage
IDAHO FALLS – Over the last six months, Maria Sanchez has been serving her Mexican fruit and milk-based drinks to customers throughout eastern Idaho out of a food truck. The business now has a permanent location in Idaho Falls. Aguas Maria celebrated its grand opening at 3192 South 25th...
eastidahonews.com
City of Pocatello changes domain, email addresses
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Starting February 2023, the city of Pocatello has changed its domain, including email addresses, from its Pocatello.US domain to its new Pocatello.GOV domain. With many online services, the .gov domain is a meaningful signal of identity and trust utilized...
eastidahonews.com
Sharon Coyle
Sharon L. Coyle, 84, of Iona, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Sharon was born on August 17, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elmer and Theora Cooper...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
eastidahonews.com
Shane Eugene Storer
Shane Eugene Storer, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Haven’t received your mail the last few days? Here’s why.
IDAHO FALLS — Have you looked into your mailbox the last few days and noticed it’s empty? There’s a reason for that. EastIdahoNews.com received several messages about mail not showing up in Idaho Falls this week. People have gone to social media and asked, “Did the post office not deliver in some neighborhoods?”
eastidahonews.com
Teen who bought a guitar for his friend with Down syndrome is surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot. She wrote:. Dallin Polatis...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom
POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
eastidahonews.com
Man facing drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling meth to informant
IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling methamphetamine for hundreds of dollars. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a confidential informant contacted police and said he or she could buy 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Ben Rubidoux for $450.
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man charged with assault after allegedly beating man with a gun
SWAN VALLEY — A 35-year-old Irwin man has been charged with felonies for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun. EastIdahoNews.com reported on Matthew Lee Roberson when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert looking for him on Jan. 27. Roberson was believed to be armed and dangerous and East Idaho Crime Stoppers offered a reward.
eastidahonews.com
Second man allegedly involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged
POCATELLO — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing incident that occurred in Pocatello in December. Kevin Ward Call, 36, was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Pocatello police responded to a shooting in...
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot woman pleads not guilty to murder charge
BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot woman has entered a plea for her role in the alleged stabbing death of a man she lived with. Melissa Perkes, 35, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during a district court arraignment Monday in front of District Judge Darren Simpson. Perkes is accused of...
eastidahonews.com
Man accused of inappropriately touching girl at party where he was celebrating his release from jail
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was charged with a felony after police say he inappropriately touched a child at a party celebrating his release from jail. Ricardo Sanchez, 41, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. In September 2022, the victim told her...
Comments / 0