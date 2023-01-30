ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 148

Fentanyl Kills
4d ago

this man is not just a threat to the committee, he is a disgrace to this country for the deceit he pushed. he needs to be removed from our government fully.

Reply(3)
208
Will Maddox
4d ago

This lying a hole misled the American public for years with a fake investigation, shouldn't be allowed within a mile of sensitive documents.

Reply
154
Frank
4d ago

You never see these Democrats on Fox News because they can't get away with their lies. You would think they could defend themselves since their telling the truth. righ??? It would benefit them if they were telling the truth, but they can only talk to the liberal media. How about that Russian propaganda??? How's that working for you??

Reply(7)
75
Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Fox News

953K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy