Norwalk complex's elevator out of service since December now fixed

An elevator that had been out of service since December at the Richards Apartments in Norwalk has been fixed.

The issue made it difficult for seniors and people with disabilities to leave their homes. Tyesha Edwards is a full-time caregiver for a resident of the third floor at 93 Richards Ave.

“She will be very excited, I know she cannot wait to get out,” said Edwards.

State Sen. Bob Duff had pushed for the elevator to be fixed earlier this month. He issued a statement that said in part, "I had multiple conversations with the Norwalk Fire Marshal. Working together and with the help of News 12, I'm glad the problem is resolved quickly and efficiently."

Norwalk's fire marshal, Broderick Sawyer, had his team looking into it right away. He wants to remind residents to make sure your smoke alarms work.

Sawyer also says never take the elevator in the event of a fire.

“You should also have an evacuation plan that you practice often so you know exactly what to do,” he said.

Edwards says she hopes this fix is permanent, as this is not the first time this complex has seen this issue.

“I hope it stays like this for a while because she needs to get out, but I’m excited and grateful,” she said.