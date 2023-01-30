3 Children Killed In Davidson House Fire

Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFMO).

Davidson and Frederick firefighters responded to the scene at around 10 p.m. Sunday night at a single-story home in Davidson, Okla.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully involved.

The fire spread to a vehicle in the garage and sparked a grass fire.

Fire crews worked to extinguish both the grass fire and house fire.

The OSFMO said there were believed to be six people inside of the home at the time of the fire, two adults and four children.

The two adults suffered minor burns, and one child was transported to the hospital.

The OSFMO said there were three children found dead inside the home.

There was no indication that the cause of the fire was criminal in nature, according to the OSFMO.

The fire is currently under investigation.