Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Damar Hamlin accepts NFLPA award during Super Bowl week

Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made

The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability

Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions. [What can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Rivera: Howell goes into spring as Commanders' starting QB

PHOENIX (AP) — Sam Howell is going into offseason workouts as the Washington Commanders ' starting quarterback, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. The second-year pro will still have competition along the way, but Rivera's declaration appears to take the organization out of the running for high-profile veterans such as Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or even Jimmy Garoppolo, who was an option last year before the trade for Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Mark Andrews says QB Lamar Jackson is a 'Raven for life'

Uncertainty swirls around Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore as the 2019 NFL MVP remains at an impasse with the Ravens over negotiations surrounding a new contract. However, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remains confident that his quarterback will remain in Baltimore — and even offered to give up his paycheck if it helps increase the likelihood of that happening.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.

