Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
FOX Sports
Damar Hamlin accepts NFLPA award during Super Bowl week
Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers to Raiders 'would be a dream scenario' according to Davante Adams | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss Las Vegas WR Davante Adams’ latest pitch to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Adams stated that reuniting with his former teammate in Las Vegas “would be a dream scenario” for the star WR.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
FOX Sports
Astros' Jeremy Pena & White Sox Tim Anderson headline The Really Good SS Tier | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's Shortstops and have Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena & Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wager made
The Big Game, naturally, will attract some big bets. A projected $1.1 billion is expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. These bets will range from small, fun prop bets on things like the coin toss and the color of the postgame Gatorade victory shower to headline-grabbing seven-figure bets.
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability
Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions. [What can...
FOX Sports
Eddie George bled Eagles Green: Hated the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants & Washington
Eddie George reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Eddie reveals that he hated the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington football team growing up. Eddie also shares that he roots for all Philly teams including the Flyers and 76ers.
FOX Sports
Rivera: Howell goes into spring as Commanders' starting QB
PHOENIX (AP) — Sam Howell is going into offseason workouts as the Washington Commanders ' starting quarterback, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. The second-year pro will still have competition along the way, but Rivera's declaration appears to take the organization out of the running for high-profile veterans such as Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or even Jimmy Garoppolo, who was an option last year before the trade for Carson Wentz.
FOX Sports
How Eagles offensive line spurred Jalen Hurts’ development
PHOENIX — Jalen Hurts is a bona fide MVP candidate and the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3 in the 2022 regular season, capturing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and riding it all the way to Super Bowl LVII (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Mark Andrews says QB Lamar Jackson is a 'Raven for life'
Uncertainty swirls around Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore as the 2019 NFL MVP remains at an impasse with the Ravens over negotiations surrounding a new contract. However, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remains confident that his quarterback will remain in Baltimore — and even offered to give up his paycheck if it helps increase the likelihood of that happening.
FOX Sports
10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens
The 1985 Bears are definitely up there. Same with the 2000 Ravens. But who else is even in the conversation?. Before the defenses of the Eagles and Chiefs look to cement themselves in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), we answer that question.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Chris Jones praises the coaching staff for encouraging the players to work hard
Chiefs' Chris Jones praised the coaching staff for encouraging the players to work hard. He also praised the young talent on the team for working equally as hard as the veterans.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.
