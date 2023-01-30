There's a Ghost exhibition taking place in Hollywood for one night only

Following the launch of their mockumentary Metal Myths Part 2 , pontiff enthusiasts Ghost are subject of a pop-up exhibition in Los Angeles. The one-off event focuses its attention on their absolute-didn't-happen late 60s era and offers fans the chance to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

Ghost: Reverence and Resurrection will take place at the storied Whisky a Go Go on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard – number 8901, if you're using Google Maps – on Wednesday, February 1.

Hosted by Metal Myths ' Dusty Comstock, the exhibition will be the first-ever on-site event to feature the subject of their most acclaimed episode.

"We invite you to the archival exhibition Ghost: Reverence and Resurrection from 4pm until late," explains Dusty in a promotional video, which you may watch below. "You are welcome to behold and worship artefacts from the short-lived but massively influential 1969 iteration of Ghost.

"Long unseen and never before available to the public objects from the archives will be available for your viewing pleasure," he continues in a mesmeric tone. "Come gaze upon the 1969 costumes and ghoul masks on the very stage where they performed that now legendary concert on September 13, 1969."

In addition to a display of press clippings and "a veritable treasure trove of ephemera", fans will be able to purchase a a repress of Ghost's EP Seven Inches of Satanic Panic , which features Kiss the Go-Goat and Mary on the Cross , which will only be available on the day.

For more information, visit the Whisky A Go Go website .

(Image credit: whiskyagogo.com)

In other Ghost news, the band recently released a brand new version of Spillways , a song originally taken from last year's Impera album. The retooled track features a guest appearance from Def Leppard's Joe Elliott .