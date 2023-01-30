ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First migrants arrive at new facility in Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

By News 12 Staff
The first of several migrants arrived at a new migrant housing facility in Red Hook on Monday.

The city began busing migrants to this facility over the weekend, and the mayor's office claims the facility can hold up to 1,000 asylum seekers.

Members of the Red Hook community are stepping up to bring more aid to those who will be calling the new facility home.

News 12's Julio Avila spoke with the first migrants arriving on their thoughts on the new facility they'll call home and those in Red Hook looking to lend a hand.

Related
New York Post

Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide

A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams tells Kathy Hochul to take 500 NY migrants — right now

Mayor Eric Adams called Friday for Gov. Kathy Hochul to immediately take 500 migrants off his hands — and warned it won’t be his last request of the escalating crisis. Adams said he submitted an “emergency mutual aid request” to the state for help “beginning this weekend” in housing the flood of migrants who’ve overwhelmed the city’s shelter system. “We are at our breaking point. Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own,” he said. Adams acknowledged that his move — which came after Hochul failed to even mention the migrant crisis in her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided Meals

Row Hotel, the Times Square lodging where hundreds of Latin American migrants are being housed, has been the subject of many complaints regarding the meals New York City is serving them. The temporary residents are stating the meatballs are frozen in the middle and the pasta has spoonfuls of grease dripping from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Busload of Migrants Dropped Off in Utica, New Hartford-area?

Did a busload of illegal immigrants who recently entered the country get dropped-off at an area hotel that sits near the border of Utica and New Hartford?. WIBX 950 was made aware of social media posts circulating online Monday that showed a group of people standing outside a motorcoach bus next to the Quality Inn and Suites on Chenango Road in New Hartford. Those in the photo were shown holding what appeared to be large bags, presumably containing personal items, with the poster of the photo commenting that the group had been shipped upstate from New York City.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
New York Post

Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’

JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

