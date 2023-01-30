First migrants arrive at new facility in Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

The first of several migrants arrived at a new migrant housing facility in Red Hook on Monday.

The city began busing migrants to this facility over the weekend, and the mayor's office claims the facility can hold up to 1,000 asylum seekers.

Members of the Red Hook community are stepping up to bring more aid to those who will be calling the new facility home.

News 12's Julio Avila spoke with the first migrants arriving on their thoughts on the new facility they'll call home and those in Red Hook looking to lend a hand.