NFL star Joey Bosa goes on explicit tirade toward heckling Eagles fan: 'You f---ing loser!'
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was seen in a screaming match with a Philadelphia Eagles fan before the NFC Championship Game.
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
Patrick Mahomes offers parting shot to Cincinnati mayor after Chiefs win AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts about Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship.
Tom Brady 'definitely did rig the system to get into the playoffs,' Rob Gronkowski jokes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady welcomed Rob Gronkowski onto his podcast on Monday before the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bills' Josh Allen says Tom Brady's press conference was 'a little too sentimental for my liking'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the many holding on to the hope that Tom Brady will return for the 2023 season.
Three former Texas high school athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash: report
Deputies in Texas discovered three former high school student-athletes died in a fiery crash following a police chase last week. The community held a prayer vigil to honor them.
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Stephen Colbert attacks Jim Jordan's response to Tyre Nichols: At what point do you 'start being evil?'
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert attacked Rep. Jim Jordan as potentially “evil” for not acting on reforming the police after Tyre Nichols’ police beating.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers suggests $60 million salary in 2023 may not be an issue: ‘Things would have to shift’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Tuesday that there will be "some adjustments" surrounding the $60 million he's due next season.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Whoopi Goldberg asks if 'we need to see White people get beat up' to see change, then quickly clarifies
Whoopi Goldberg asked during "The View" on Monday if "we need to see white people get beat up" to see police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Bengals player upset after teammate's penalty costs AFC Championship: 'Why the f--- you touch the quarterback'
Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt didn't hold back his thoughts on his teammates' horrible mistake that led to the Chiefs' game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship.
Tyre Nichols' family dismisses rumor in Memphis man's beating death after police stop
A rumored relationship between Tyre Nichols and the wife or girlfriend of one of the five Memphis cops accused of his murder is not true, his stepfather said.
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
Michael Vick thinks Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury will actually help Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but a former Pro Bowler thinks that actually may be beneficial for the AFC Championship.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow: ‘Now a full blown caricature’
Disgraced "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather was berated for suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., objecting to CRT in Florida schools was a modern version of Jim Crow.
Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy
Long before Patrick Mahomes II won an NFL MVP award, he was fine-tuning his athletic skills on the baseball diamond with his father, a Major League Baseball relief pitcher.
