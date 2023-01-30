Brentwood HS cheerleading team seeks over $5,000 to get to national competition in Florida

The varsity cheerleaders from Brentwood High School have an opportunity of a lifetime but need help getting there.

The cheerleading team qualified for the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals Competition in Orlando on Feb. 10.

For senior Jackie Parra and sophomore Nikole Acosta, the exciting news came after they lost all their belongings, clothes and cheer equipment in separate house fires, which happened just a week apart.

"Even though this is a bump in the road; my teammates, my coaches, since it happened, they always supported me and everything is going to be fine," Parra says.

Brentwood varsity cheer coach Tanisha Pessoa says Parra and Acosta have never missed a practice since the fires.

Pessoa says it is going to cost a little more than $5,000 to pay for all the girls to go to Nationals, an amount that is overwhelming for some of the teammates' families now.

"It's very expensive, but we've been doing a lot of fundraising so we're hoping to cover it all," says cheerleader Erin Wolynetz.

The cheerleaders say they will have a special sendoff event at the high school on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. to show off their routine. They hope the community will come out to support them.

Anyone who wants to support the cheerleading team can donate here.