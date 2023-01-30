New report from Anti-Defamation League shows antisemitic attitudes on the rise

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Antisemitic Research conducted a report in 2022 that shows that 85% of Americans believe at least one antisemitic phrase.

The survey from the ADL presented 11 conspiracy theories and false statements to survey takers, and 20% of the more than 4,000 responders to the survey believed six of them.

Representatives from the ADL say this is extremely dangerous and that the hateful thoughts could lead to hateful action, such as the Molotov cocktail that was thrown this weekend at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey .

The ADL says that antisemitism needs to be confronted and handled in a swifter manner.

Rep. Ritchie Torres announced $300 million has been put toward the nonprofit security grant program to protect places such as Jewish day schools and synagogues.