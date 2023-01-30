ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea could break Premier League record to sign Enzo Fernandez

By Pa Sport Staff
Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League ’s most expensive player should Chelsea sign the World Cup-winning midfielder from Benfica for a reported 120 million euro (£105.5m) fee .

That would eclipse the £100m sum paid by Manchester City for Jack Grealish when he joined from Aston Villa in August 2021.

The PA news agency understands Tottenham Hotspur remain cautiously optimistic about completing a transfer for Sporting right-back Pedro Porro before Tuesday’s deadline.

The deal looked to have collapsed earlier this week, but now appears back on for a fee understood to be around £39.5m.

Meanwhile the future of Moises Caicedo remains uncertain, with the midfielder seeking a move to Arsenal and Brighton determined not to sell.

Brighton turned down Arsenal’s initial offer of £60m for the Ecuador international, but Caicedo then publicly declared he wanted to leave to “take up this magnificent opportunity”.

Brighton are digging their heels in, however, and although Caicedo was left out of the squad which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated that he wants to keep the 21-year-old for the rest of the season.

He said: “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.”

But Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved offer while Chelsea have also been linked.

Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month.

Brighton, meanwhile, have brought in a midfielder, Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, but the 19-year-old is seen as one for the future and not a replacement for Caicedo.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan.

Reports claim Tottenham’s move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro is in the balance with negotiations likely to go down to the wire.

The north London club announced on Monday evening that midfielder Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Brentford would like to take Spurs outcast Djed Spence on loan.

Newcastle have brought in Anthony Gordon from Everton but they are not finished yet, with Eddie Howe seeking a loan replacement for Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

The Magpies are also close to completing the signing of young full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

The Hammers need a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves and were linked with Everton’s Michael Keane, but the arrival of new manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has muddied the waters there.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio seems to be angling for a move but injuries to all of the club’s other forwards mean he is unlikely to get his wish.

Fellow strugglers Southampton need a new attacking option and are reportedly keen on Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Saints boss Nathan Jones on Monday poured cold water on rumours linking striker Che Adams with Everton.

Graham Potter explains why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped from Champions League squad

Graham Potter insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was “unfortunate” after dropping the striker from Chelsea’s Champions League squad.The Gabonese forward was left out as Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk were added to the squad ahead of the last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.Aubameyang trained on Friday but was then given the night off and spent the evening in Milan, with Potter explaining the difficulty in his decision. “He’s a professional. I understand he’ll be disappointed, but we had three coming in, he’s done nothing wrong at all. We wanted to give David some gametime tonight,” Potter said after the...
Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester will cope with loss of star players

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester must accept they will always sell their best players but believes the Foxes will survive.The club has banked around £275million from selling several big names over the last five years.Harry Maguire, N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana have all left the King Power Stadium for big money.This year, Youri Tielemans – whose deal expires in the summer – has been heavily linked with Arsenal while James Maddison is a target for Newcastle.The Foxes are 14th in the Premier League without the prospect of European football and Rodgers knows they have...
Sean Dyche details plans to ‘ignite Everton’s fire’

Sean Dyche has urged Everton to ignite the fire at Goodison Park by embracing their past to build a better future.Dyche has taken over an Everton team in 19th place in the Premier League but has drawn inspiration from Howard Kendall’s champions of the 1980s, who were an influence on him as a teenager.The former Burnley manager faces league leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge determined to be the man who turns Everton around with the kind of values and fighting spirit he believes the club’s best sides had.Dyche said he wanted: “A team that embraces the...
Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea debut ends in a goalless draw against neighbours Fulham

Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea debut ended in anti-climax as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw against Graham Potter’s side at Stamford Bridge.The hosts’ £106.5million deadline day signing was kept largely subdued as Potter’s team failed to substantially improve upon their mid-table Premier League position and saw their indifferent form extend to one win in six in the competition.Fulham proved it is not necessary to spend in excess of £500m to sit in the upper reaches of the top flight, with Marco Silva’s well-drilled team making the hosts look toothless at times at the end of a week in which they broke...
Erik ten Hag urging Man Utd players to keep focus amid Mason Greenwood situation

Erik ten Hag has told his Manchester United players they cannot lose focus on their football after Thursday’s announcement that all criminal charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service said the case had been discontinued as “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.On Friday Ten Hag declined to comment on Greenwood’s case directly, instead referring to a United statement which said “the club will now conduct its own process before...
Chelsea held by Fulham as record spending fails to ignite attacking spark

If the argument from Chelsea is that this is all a long-term investment, this game against Fulham certainly made it feel like it. Over £300m worth of January investment still offered up another 0-0 draw, that tested attention levels more than Financial Fair Play regulations. Enzo Fernandez, who came straight into the starting XI after his British record deadline day signing, admittedly looked tidy. But £106m warrants more than tidy.That is perhaps the most generous description of Graham Potter’s football right now. It is occasionally nice, and you can see a nascent idea taking shape, but it doesn’t exactly...
Antonio Conte to decide Tottenham team selection against Man City

Antonio Conte will be involved in team selection for Tottenham’s fixture with Manchester City and has been watching training back despite recovering from surgery on Wednesday.The Spurs boss is currently in Italy after he was forced to have his gallballder removed having been diagnosed with cholecystitis.Conte was on the touchline during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Preston, but was not his usual animated self and severe abdominal pain forced him to have surgery in his home country this week.Assistant Cristian Stellini admitted on Friday doctors will make the final decision on whether or not Conte can attend Sunday’s clash with Manchester...
Graham Potter says omitted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done ‘nothing wrong’

Graham Potter said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done “nothing wrong” after he was left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the rest of the season.Aubameyang flew to Milan after being told he would not be involved in the team’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Friday night, which ended in a goalless stalemate as £106.5million record-signing Enzo Fernandez made his Blues debut.The Argentina World Cup winner was one of three new signings added to Potter’s European selection ahead of the last-16 first-leg meeting with Borussia Dortmund on February 15, but the Blues boss insisted the omission of striker Aubameyang, who...
Jamie Ritchie believes Scotland consistency key to Six Nations challenge

Jamie Ritchie insists Scotland are searching for the elusive consistency that has prevented them from challenging for the Six Nations title in recent seasons.Gregor Townsend’s men opened the 2021 and 2022 tournaments with important wins against England, sparking a wave of optimism over their chances of lifting the crown for the first time since 1999.Two years ago they also toppled France in Paris, proving their finest moments were not saved for the Auld Enemy alone, but they have been repeatedly thwarted when attempting to string big wins together.It is a shortcoming that stalks their entry into the 2023 Six...
Lionel Messi says winning World Cup was ‘best moment’ of football career

Lionel Messi has described his World Cup 2022 win as being the "best moment" of his sporting career. The Argentinian forward shared that he believes God helped guide him to victory during his interview with Diario Ole. "I once said that I was sure that God was going to give me a World Cup. I don't know why I felt it, but I felt it very strongly," he said. The football legend also spoke about how much he wanted to win that fateful match, and the love he felt from his fans. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicNick Kyrgios: Wimbledon finalist pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriendSix Nations: Steve Borthwick drops Manu Tuilagi for Scotland opener
