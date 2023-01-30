ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight

College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
Tennessee Vols add depth at key position

The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

