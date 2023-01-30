Read full article on original website
College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight
College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols add depth at key position
The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who transferred after 2022 season reveals what UT coaches told him before leaving program
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wiliam Parker left Knoxville after the 2022 season to transfer to UAB. Parker, a former three-star recruit from Nashville, was part of the 2021 signing class at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols while Jeremy Pruitt was still the program’s head coach, but he ended...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
WATE
One killed in Cocke County crash
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date
A well-known electronic retailer company is closing one of its stores soon in East Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
Cabins burn overnight in Sevier County
Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County and investigators are working to determine the cause of the "intense fire."
WATE
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
Remains of more than 300 people unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
wvlt.tv
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
Passenger ejected from car after crash in Cocke County
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
