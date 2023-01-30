ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Danbury residents named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Congratulations to the Danbury resident who were named to the dean's list:. Jack Brown. Gianna Cruciani. Justin Hope. Edmund Hurdle. Kayden Louzada. Jordan Madaus. Zoe...
DANBURY, CT
Ridgefield resident Taylor Andrzejewski named to dean's list at Furman University

Taylor Andrzejewski of Ridgefield earned a place on Furman University's dean's list for the 2022 fall semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Andrzejewski's parents and/or guardians are Mr. Keith D. Andrzejewski and Mrs. Lisa B. Andrzejewski.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Danbury residents named to dean's list at Quinnipiac University

Congratulations to the Danbury residents who were named to the dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University:. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester. Names followed by an asterisk denotes with honors.
DANBURY, CT
ACT of CT to honor Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. at gala on April 1, tickets on sale February 15!

ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at ACT of CT!. This year, ACT of CT will honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with the theater’s Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and continues to lead the theater's robust and expanding education and outreach programs. Rudy, a Ridgefield resident for some 50 years, has quietly encouraged and supported activities and organizations like ACT of CT that have found a home here.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53

Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Darien Arts Center accepting applications for Art Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the Ginny Wright Scholarship. The Darien Arts Center awards this $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior in Darien who will continue their study of the visual arts or design in college. It is not necessary that the student be declaring art as a...
DARIEN, CT
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce ﻿Scholarships Application – 2023

Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Information & Application. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds permit. Chamber Connection - the applicant must have a parent or guardian who works for a business that is a member in good standing of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce or the applicant themselves may be employed by a business who is a member of the Chamber.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut

Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
DANBURY, CT
CT Wine Trail Announces 2023 Winter Wine Trail Passport

Connecticut - Wine and exploration go together any time of year. With that in mind, twelve farm wineries across Connecticut have once again organized the highly anticipated Winter Wine Trail for visitors and residents alike looking for a way to warm up to the season. From January 8 through April...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Norwalk Art Space Unveils First Exhibit of 2023: “Alternative Realities”

NORWALK, CT — With a constant drumbeat of negative headlines, social media posts, and bad news swirling around our heads, Susan Hardesty’s new exhibit at The Norwalk Art Space offers an escape from our current reality. As a Korry Fellow with The Norwalk Art Space, Hardesty curated “Alternative Realities,” which features the works of 15 regional artists.
NORWALK, CT

