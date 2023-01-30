Read full article on original website
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods
Feb 3 (Reuters) - After a challenging 2022 in which advertising-dependent companies faced shrinking budgets and cratering stock prices, fourth-quarter results this week from Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Snap showed they were not yet in the clear.
Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Needs to Monetize Reels. Here’s How it Could Happen.
As Reels, Meta’s short-form video page, grows on Instagram and Facebook, the platforms lose money, said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, their parent company, in an earnings call Feb. 1. That’s because Reels takes users away from those platforms main feeds, which has advertising down to a science. Making Reels pay out is one of Meta’s priorities for 2023, Zuckerberg said.
Alphabet’s Falling Ad Revenue Could Overshadow Cloud Growth
Google's parent company is likely to say fourth-quarter ad revenue fell 1% for only the second time in the last decade. Alphabet's cloud business is expected to maintain double-digit growth, keeping pace with rivals Amazon and Microsoft. Two separate antitrust lawsuits, one filed last week and another going to trial...
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Jobs way up, stocks down, tech tough
1. Blowout jobs report ... nonfarm payrolls 517,000 in January versus 187,000 estimate ... sends bond yields back up. Yields shouldn't have come down in the first place after this week's Fed quarter-point interest rate hike and post-meeting commentary. People who thought the Fed should be thinking about when to cut rates are crazy. Rates need to go higher until labor slows. The.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023: Cramer says consider buying these stocks today
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks examine what Jim is calling a 'disturbing' U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI report and why it may sound an alarm before Wednesday's FOMC decision. Jim shares why he's going to keep holding a Club stock despite a post-earnings surge. He also gives members a list of three stocks he says are good buys today.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk's ambition to colonize Mars is not a good use of money
In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
From Google to Meta to Fanatics and More, Livestream Shopping is Jumping
The battle for primacy in livestream shopping finds TikTok fighting for its right to operate in the U.S. as YouTube, Snap and Meta all chase the trend as the next best bet for online selling. News that sports merchandise eCommerce firm Fanatics has brought on former Alphabet and Snap executive...
Expect Google's Answer to ChatGPT AI Chatbot in a Few Weeks, CEO Says
Google said Thursday that in coming weeks it will release its answer to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that's challenging the company's core search business. The announcement came as parent company Alphabet reported gloomy fourth-quarter financial results. Alphabet's profit fell by more than a third as the wider ad market contracted...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Meta shares surge on better-than-expected revenue
CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Meta's earnings report. CNBC contributor Stephanie Link reacts to the earnings report.
Jim Cramer Astonished by Mark Zuckerberg's Terminology, Messaging During Meta's Earnings Call
Meta shares were up more than 20% despite pedestrian fourth quarter results.
Netflix Tells Advertisers That Ad-Tier Subscriptions Doubled in January – Report
When Netflix launched its ad-supported subscription tier in November, the initial sign-ups numbers could charitably be described as “soft.” In its first month of availability, the ad-tier reportedly accounted for only 9 percent of new signups, with only 0.2 percent of total U.S. Netflix subscribers on the “Basic with Ads” plan. Now, however, it looks like Netflix’s dive into advertising may be starting to pay off. According to The Information, Netflix has been informing its advertising partners that sign-ups to the new tier have doubled over the course of January compared to November. Netflix did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Meta, Align Technology, e.l.f. Beauty and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. — Shares of the orthodontics company gained 14% after the company beat analysts' estimates in its latest quarter. Align posted quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share on revenue of $902 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated per-share earnings of $1.56 and revenue of $893 million. The company also announced it will repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock over the next three years.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."
