Salt
4d ago
Be better at your job soyboy. Actually, better yet, just do ANYTHING constructive that gets results. You have done nothing for the city.
Tim Hawkins
4d ago
I'm going to repeat this again Scott you can't tell these people to snitch on anyone you're not there to protect them you and the commission is wasting your time legal people alone find another way to work your case, if the boys out there shooting up and down the street what do you think they going to do to the people and their family
Zen Rules
4d ago
Mayor Scott protects the criminals of Baltimore, and does nothing for the victims. Stay safe and stay out of Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
foxbaltimore.com
New questions about potential overtime abuse at City Hall after school officer probe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The overtime probe surrounding a school police officer is raising new questions about potential cases of overtime abuse in Baltimore. Baltimore's Police Department routinely pays more than $40 million in overtime each year. Two years ago, an inspector general's report found that one police employee had...
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore
Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
foxbaltimore.com
What a caller believed to be fireworks turned out to be gunfire in Brooklyn, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — A person who originally thought they heard fireworks outside their residence turned out to be gunfire on Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 6 a.m. in the 5100...
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
foxbaltimore.com
Student assaulted on the way to school in Dundalk, say Baltimore County police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A juvenile walking to school was assaulted by a suspect wielding a knife last week, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say the assault happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at about 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway. Police say the...
Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Mervo High School
A student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to Mervo High School, according to a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson.
Wbaltv.com
Members of Baltimore Police Accountability Board begin reviewing complaints
Members of the Baltimore City Police Accountability Board were sworn in Wednesday evening as they begin their task of investigating police misconduct complaints. The board members said they have their work cut out for them because they will be looking at a backlog of complaints. "We have to make sure...
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
foxbaltimore.com
Security guard accused of killing man during fight at grocery store will not face charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced that it would not charge the security guard who was accused of shooting and killing a defiant customer and injuring another customer. Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a news release that the decision not to prosecute...
Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody
BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
The People for Elected Accountability & Civic Engagement shares their plans moving forward
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The group P.E.A.C.E, which stands for People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, is planning to hold a series of town halls to form a more precise message to bring to City Hall on behalf of its residents. P.E.A.C.E is a non-profit group responsible for getting...
foxbaltimore.com
Crimes in Baltimore city caught on camera going unsolved, bold suspects ignoring cameras
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore city, chances are you've seen the images of shooting suspects caught on camera. But still, some of them escape capture, and now a closer look at why surveillance video isn't always enough to deter criminals. The images disturbing images of bold criminals; some of...
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Scorpion Unit from Memphis to the Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore
Tyre Nichols' death sparked more national outrage as it appears the group of five fired officers were part of a special unit in the Memphis Police Department. The video fueled outrage and more questions related to the special units including here in Baltimore as many point to the infamous gun trace task force.
Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial
BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid accused of pointing a gun at man hours before separate shooting last summer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Antonio Mackey is a name known to Baltimore Police. Someone investigators say is a repeat offender of harassing drivers on corners across Baltimore, for turning down a squeegee service. On July 7th of 2022, David Jones claims he encountered Mackey at the intersection of Light and...
foxbaltimore.com
CODE BLUE | Winter Shelter information for Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Here is the information about winter shelter sites in Baltimore from the city's health department:. Please contact our Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 to request shelter referrals between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm, on days that Winter Shelter is active. Community partners and shelter seekers can contact the Winter Shelter locations directly between the hours of 9:00 pm-12 midnight on Winter Shelter days: Lockerman Bundy at 410-396-9468 or 410-396-9469, and MCVET at 410-576-9626 ext. 215.
