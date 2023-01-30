ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process

WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is set to receive more than $7.8 million in opioid settlement funds before 2039. Each year, the county must outline how it will spend its share of that money to combat the opioid epidemic. Commissioners recently approved spending $458,284 in 2023 on five...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

N.C. reaches settlement on rental property insurance rate increase

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced a settlement has been reached with insurance companies that will allow rates to increase an average statewide of 9.9 percent for rental properties starting in June. Last August, the North Carolina Rate Bureau requested a statewide average 42.6 percent rate hike for dwelling...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
whqr.org

Wilmington unveils its new pedestrian plan, seeks feedback

The draft pedestrian plan came together with the input of Wilmington residents, and officials are still seeking more feedback now that it’s out. Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Deputy Director, Abby Lorenzo, said the plan’s areas of emphasis are rooted in that feedback. "The number one response we...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WITN

Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Cape Fear Conversations: Black Stories and DEI Roundtable

On Saturday, February 11, WHQR presents an informative and enlightening event to celebrate Black History Month: Cape Fear Conversations. We'll start by hearing Black stories of the Cape Fear region featuring several prominent local voices from the Black community (more guests to be announced). Then WHQR journalists will lead a roundtable discussion with DEI experts on the state of diversity, equity, inclusion in the area.
WILMINGTON, NC
stnonline.com

North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery

A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
WARRENTON, NC
orangeandbluepress.com

North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
asheville.com

Children in the NC Health Choice Program Moving to NC Medicaid in April

On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs that offer medical...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

