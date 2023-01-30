Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
carolinacoastonline.com
Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process
WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
WECT
Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is set to receive more than $7.8 million in opioid settlement funds before 2039. Each year, the county must outline how it will spend its share of that money to combat the opioid epidemic. Commissioners recently approved spending $458,284 in 2023 on five...
whqr.org
More North Carolinians died of opioid overdoses in 2022 than ever before. Advocates call for broader harm reduction strategies.
North Carolina saw record highs in opioid overdose hospitalizations and deaths in 2022. Some policies enacted in the middle of the last decade had helped to reverse trends from the opioid epidemic. But the pandemic wiped out those gains and contributed to a worsening crisis that continued through last year.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
islandfreepress.org
N.C. reaches settlement on rental property insurance rate increase
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced a settlement has been reached with insurance companies that will allow rates to increase an average statewide of 9.9 percent for rental properties starting in June. Last August, the North Carolina Rate Bureau requested a statewide average 42.6 percent rate hike for dwelling...
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
whqr.org
Wilmington unveils its new pedestrian plan, seeks feedback
The draft pedestrian plan came together with the input of Wilmington residents, and officials are still seeking more feedback now that it’s out. Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Deputy Director, Abby Lorenzo, said the plan’s areas of emphasis are rooted in that feedback. "The number one response we...
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
WECT
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Bladen and Brunswick counties are among 52 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division due to price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are...
wfmynews2.com
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
WECT
WITN
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
whqr.org
Cape Fear Conversations: Black Stories and DEI Roundtable
On Saturday, February 11, WHQR presents an informative and enlightening event to celebrate Black History Month: Cape Fear Conversations. We'll start by hearing Black stories of the Cape Fear region featuring several prominent local voices from the Black community (more guests to be announced). Then WHQR journalists will lead a roundtable discussion with DEI experts on the state of diversity, equity, inclusion in the area.
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
orangeandbluepress.com
North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
asheville.com
Children in the NC Health Choice Program Moving to NC Medicaid in April
On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs that offer medical...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
