"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
WYTV.com
Local students give kids a smile through Ohio program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local elementary students in Youngstown are showing off a brighter, healthier smile thanks to a program. Over 50 kids got free teeth cleanings at Choffin Career and Technical Center on Friday through the Ohio Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile initiative. The program chose to start it this year at Choffin.
WYTV.com
3rd graders learn value of written word with project
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary recently unpacked a special delivery. For about 10 years, third grade classes at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary have written and published a class book. Led by third-grade teachers Dave Guy and Tiffany Toot, every year the class comes up with a different topic and title.
WYTV.com
Black History Month: Looking at print’s impact on the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing stories which reflect, celebrate and honor African Americans. On Friday, we took a look at an important piece of Black history in print media. The Buckeye Review has been published since 1937. It remains Ohio’s premier...
WYTV.com
Youngstown program helps suspended drivers get license back
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is helping people with suspended licenses get back on track. “Licensed to Success” is a program designed to help those who are trying to get their license back after being suspended. “We got funding to remove that cycle of fines...
WYTV.com
Interim YSU president begins first day with motto in mind
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday is the first official day on the job for Youngstown State University’s new interim president. Helen Lafferty met with the Academic Senate and sat down with the university cabinet. Lafferty is an Ursuline High School and YSU graduate. She says she’s not here...
WYTV.com
Local grocer offering 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Meijer store in Boardman is offering a 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients. The deal runs through March 31 and is available in-store only at stores in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The discount is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meijer has...
WYTV.com
Hubbard businesses announce collaboration launch
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Hubbard businesses are teaming up to create an enhanced customer dining and winery experience. The business relationship first began as a friendship as both businesses were launching six years ago. Woodland Cellars Winery/Meadery and “Too” Hot Mamas officially launched their collaboration on Wednesday....
WYTV.com
Local bank presents big check to American Heart Association on National Wear Red Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with Premier Bank are giving some big support to the local American Heart Association campaign. Friday morning they presented a ceremonial check for $25,000 to the organization to help underwrite this year’s Heart Association Heart Ball. The donation comes on the day when...
WYTV.com
Threats cancel classes for local school district
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Classes and extracurricular activities are canceled for students at Mercer Area School District on Wednesday due to threats being made the Tuesday evening. According to the school’s Facebook page, the district received two reports of threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System, both referring to...
WYTV.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine touts modernized 911 network during stop in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Trumbull County Dispatch Center to discuss a new modernized 911 network. DeWine requested a total of $45.9 million for the next-generation technology. He has proposed a plan — Next Generation 911 — to elevate emergency services for every community in the state of Ohio.
WYTV.com
New location for behavioral services opens in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need. Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.
WYTV.com
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.
WYTV.com
Water damage repairs progressing at Newton Falls High School
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pipe broke at Newton Falls High School Christmas week when the temperature dropped below zero. It led to water damage that is still being cleaned up today. A new sound replaces the squeaking shoes in the Newton Falls gym. The floor is being...
WYTV.com
Local mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, about 70% of people who have celiac disease are undiagnosed. It’s a serious autoimmune disease that makes someone very sick if they eat gluten. One Austintown mom learned her young child has celiac disease. Now, she’s on a...
WYTV.com
Local church starts preparing for upcoming Greek Festival
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The biannual Greek Food and Wine Festival in Campbell is just a few weeks away, but the women at a local church were already busy preparing Wednesday. The women at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church were making fila, also known as Grape Leaves. This...
WYTV.com
Liberty Twp. Hampton Inn sold to S.C. company
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty was sold. According to records from the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office, the hotel at 4400 Belmont Avenue was sold in late January to Jay Astha LLC, out of Richburg, South Carolina. The hotel was formerly...
WYTV.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown reveals new logo
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has a new logo. The artwork was revealed Thursday. The coat of arms is described by the diocese in the following way:. The image is on a field of green, a traditional color of hope, with a wavy bar called...
WYTV.com
Boardman awarded $2.1M in flood control money
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems. The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park, which, with this money, is now fully paid for.
WYTV.com
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase. For the last five...
WYTV.com
FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning. It’s happening on the 100 block of Winter Lane. Multiple unmarked vehicles are on the scene. According to Public Affairs Officer Susan Licate from the FBI in Cleveland, the FBI...
