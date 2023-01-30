Read full article on original website
‘Please don’t forget my child’: Colorado honors Missing Persons Day
DENVER (KKTV) - As of Friday morning, nearly 600 people are listed as missing persons in the state of Colorado. In honor of that continued search and pursuit of justice, February 3rd is Colorado’s Missing Persons Day. Nearly 20 Colorado families gathered at Colorado’s state capital to honor their...
WATCH: Dash cam footage shows box truck sideswiping Colorado State Trooper
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to stay in their lanes after a box truck driver sideswiped an unmarked patrol cruiser Tuesday and the incident was caught on camera. According to a release from Colorado State Patrol, the box truck driver, based out of Colorado...
WATCH - Colorado Senator Calls for TikTok Ban
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
WATCH: Missing Persons Day
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH: Dash cam footage shows box truck sideswiping Colorado State Trooper. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a missing 16 year old Friday morning.
You can vote to decide Colorado’s newest license plate to celebrate state’s 150th anniversary
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans are being asked to cast a vote to decide the state’s 150th anniversary license plate design. Voting is underway in the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ Historic Colorado Contest allowing the masses to choose the Centennial State’s 150th anniversary license plate. You...
WATCH: "It's something you can't swallow" - Colorado families remember missing loved ones
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
Leaders encourage Colorado parents sign up for universal preschool by Feb. 14
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Applications have been open for Colorado’s new universal preschool program for about two weeks, and leaders say parents who want to sign up who have not already should sooner rather than later. While the application will not close, program leaders say preschools will reach capacities....
Proposed bill in Colorado would prevent horse slaughter for human consumption
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado lawmakers are putting forth a bill that would protect the state’s equine -- horses, burros and mules -- from being slaughtered for human consumption. The Prohibit Equine Slaughter for Human Consumption bill would criminalize any involvement in a horse becoming food for people. This includes...
“It’s increasingly difficult to file your taxes for free;” Colorado offers free tax filing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As many people contemplate how they are going to file their taxes in coming weeks, Colorado announces a second year of free tax filing programs through the state. “It’s increasingly difficult to find a way to file your taxes completely for free,” explained Heather Link-Bergman,...
