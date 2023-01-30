Read full article on original website
James Gunn Explains "Complicated" Reason He Cast Will Poulter in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
It seems like James Gunn is a man on a mission to revive DC Comics on the big and small screens, but he has the not-insignificant task of finishing off a trilogy for Marvel before he truly gets down to rebooting the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. That...
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Some of Your Favorite ‘90s Action Movies Fail the Riz Ahmed Test
Growing up, Riz Ahmed would hear his family downstairs shout, “Asian!” and he’d rush to where they were gathered around the TV. Sanjeev Bhaskar in Goodness Gracious Me, Parminder Nagra in Bend It Like Beckham. In 2017, Ahmed was invited to address the British Parliament for an annual lecture about diversity — a funny and depressing turn of phrase — and noted that the continued misrepresentation of Muslims in film and television was a missed opportunity and dangerous. Inspired by his moving words, two Muslim film buffs then created “the Riz Test,” reproduced here from the official site:
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Says Cassie Lang Wants to Change the World
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not just kick-starting MCU Phase 5 but will also shape the next few phases with dire consequences. While the movie brings back familiar faces and takes a deep-dive into the Quantum Realm, the movie will also introduce the big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and bring back Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), who are going to be major players in the upcoming Multiversal war. A new featurette released by Marvel Studio shines a light on Cassie’s hopes and fears.
'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift' Legacy Trailer Shows the Trick to Drifting
While preparing for the release of the first trailer for Fast X, Universal Pictures is releasing "legacy" trailers for all of the previous films in Fast and The Furious franchise. These trailers re-imagine the promotional materials for the movies as if they were made in the present day. Today, it was The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift's turn to get the treatment, showing a short ad where Sean (Lucas Boswell) and Han (Sung Kang) decide to solve their problems with the only possible solution in their world: street racing.
'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done
Sony Pictures has just announced that the buddy cop duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the streets of South Beach for a fourth installment of the enormously popular franchise, Bad Boys. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will team up to direct the pair again after collaborating with the tandem on Bad Boys For Life in 2020 that more than maintained the momentum for the series raking in a cool $426 million at the box office. The announcement comes a full 28 years after the making of the original, and though the new film does not yet have a title, the news could not have come at a better time for Smith, who will no doubt be looking for anything and everything to talk about other than what transpired at the now infamous 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
Jack Black's Bowser Looms Over Mushroom Kingdom in New 'The Mario Bros. Movie' Poster
There are so many amazing films to get excited about in the 2023 movie season. If you’re a gamer then there is no bigger film coming this year than The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Based on the highly successful Nintendo franchise of the same name, the Illumination and Universal Pictures' animated film releases in April. Now a new poster for Super Mario Bros. shows off the adventure’s dazzling scope and colorful epic scale.
From '1899' to 'Uncoupled': 10 Great Netflix Shows That Got Canceled After One Season
With its original content, Netflix is, without a doubt, the market leader and a pioneer in the streaming service sector. Nevertheless, the network is also notorious for consistently canceling its shows after just one season, regardless of the ratings and reviews from fans and critics alike. Since Netflix doesn't always...
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Shonda Rhimes Teases Unconventional Happy Ending
Dearest gentle reader, we are now only a few months away from boarding the time-travelling carriage prepared by Shonda Rhimes to take us back to the origins of our favorite TV monarch, Queen Charlotte. Netflix announced a few days ago that the Bridgerton prequel is on its way to us and will be arriving this Spring. As buzz continues to grow around the prequel, creator, Rhimes is continuing to tease fans on what to expect from our titular queen's love story with King George and all the complexities that saw it herald a new societal change in the ton.
'Never Let Me Go' Series Scrapped at FX
Less than a year from being picked up as a series by FX, Never Let Me Go is no longer moving forward. The series adaptation started development at FX in May 2022 and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. The television series had reportedly not begun production before it was scrapped.
Paul Mescal & 9 Best Lone Acting Oscar Nominees of All Time
More often than not, actors who get Oscar nominations do so for critically acclaimed movies that get a few more nods in Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony. Occasionally, though, an actor or actress signifies their film's only Oscar nomination. These are admirable thespians who don't rely on the Academy's love for their film to get praised for their work, from Charlize Theron's performance in Monsterto Paul Mescal getting his first Oscar nomination for Aftersun, one of the saddest movies of 2022.
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series
The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed. Writing a character off from a TV series often cannot be avoided. No matter the character or the circumstance, losing the character is bound to impact the show and the viewers. However, some characters' deaths are much more poignant than others.
Who in the Hell Are the Creature Commandos – the Furry Heroes Headed to the DCU?
The Creature Commandos headed to the DCU are the latest addition to a long lineage of heroes & antiheroes who battle supernatural threats. Doctor Strange and John Constantine are masters of magic. Blade hunts vampires. Ghost Rider, Spawn and Hellboy are all byproducts of Hell, yet use their infernal powers to protect mankind. And with the announcement of James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC slate, the Creature Commandos joined that roster.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
'Halloween' Stuntman & Michael Myers Actor George P. Wilbur Dead at 81
Famous Hollywood stuntman and actor George P. Wilbur died at the age of 81 this past Wednesday. While Wilbur had an over 60-year career, the actor will mainly be remembered for his numerous horror contributions. Particularly as Michael Myers in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For many fans, Wilbur was one of the best actors to ever wear the iconic white mask with Return of Michael Myers being a fan-favorite film in the beloved slasher franchise.
'Deep Rising' Review: Jason Momoa Narrates a Documentary Critical of the Green Revolution | Sundance 2023
You might not peg Jason Momoa as the person to narrate a nature documentary, but one of the surprises of Deep Rising was just how perfect Momoa was for the part. Director Matthieu Rytz wisely has Momoa narrating some of the most self-reflective dialogue of the documentary on the mining of the deep seafloor for metals. If anyone was going to criticize the humans of earth, it should be the King of Atlantis. Momoa aside, Rytz presents us with a new dilemma: just how ethical and environmentally conscious is the switch from oil to electric?
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Deserved More than Just One Oscar Nomination
Guillermo del Toro has spent awards season championing not his film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, but the medium of animation as a whole. He consistently championed animation and the means of storytelling it can produce — and the film world listened, awarding del Toro's Pinocchio for its music and its craft. On Oscar nomination morning, it received a nomination for Best Animated Feature. That honor is deserved, but it feels like not enough. Animation as a whole deserves more love for animators — del Toro’s Pinocchio could have helped skyrocket the industry’s support, and yet, it still only garnered just one nomination this year.
