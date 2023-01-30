Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO