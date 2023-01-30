ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tri-City Herald

Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Car insurance rate hikes are here in Washington state

Bad news for most drivers – car insurance premiums are going up, and it doesn’t matter if you have a clean driving record. That means some people will be in for a bit of sticker shock. People who’ve renewed for the year are already reporting rate hikes of $12 to $18 per month.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: Weigh in on HB 1110, SB 5190 before it’s too late

Washington state has a critical middle housing supply shortage. This shortage is particularly acute here in Western Washington. The problem is very real and getting worse rapidly. These “middle housing” bills are not the right approach. These bills will cause far more harm than good. Here is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package

A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
WASHINGTON STATE
oregonbusiness.com

5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market

Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Sneaker Waves: New research shows what's causing the waves along Pacific Northwest

On Jan. 16, 2016, beachgoers up and down the Washington, Oregon and northern California coasts were surprised by multiple “sneaker” waves that inundated beaches, caused injuries and swamped a vehicle. Sneaker waves, also known as wave runup events, can be perceived as a mini-tsunami because the waves surge much farther up the beach than anticipated, often catching beachgoers unaware. The rapid and forceful surge from a sneaker wave can sweep...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR

