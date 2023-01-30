Read full article on original website
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
Tri-City Herald
Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
MyNorthwest.com
Car insurance rate hikes are here in Washington state
Bad news for most drivers – car insurance premiums are going up, and it doesn’t matter if you have a clean driving record. That means some people will be in for a bit of sticker shock. People who’ve renewed for the year are already reporting rate hikes of $12 to $18 per month.
moderncampground.com
Washington State RV Industry Implements Changes to Improve Plan Approval Process
Today, Government Affairs Senior Manager Nick Rudowich will be testifying at the Washington State Capitol Building in support of an amendment that would enhance the RV plan approval process. Washington is one of only two states that regulate the manufacturing of RVs and the approval process of RV plans. Manufacturers...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: Weigh in on HB 1110, SB 5190 before it’s too late
Washington state has a critical middle housing supply shortage. This shortage is particularly acute here in Western Washington. The problem is very real and getting worse rapidly. These “middle housing” bills are not the right approach. These bills will cause far more harm than good. Here is a...
Portland environmentalists file lawsuit to protect endangered birds
“The weight of scientific evidence clearly points to a bird that should be listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act,” Joe Liebezeit said.
Chronicle
Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package
A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
Washington State Department of Revenue launches new tax credit
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Revenue launched a new tax credit Feb. 1 for Washington state residents. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is available for individuals and families who meet certain eligibility and requirements. The WFTC is a use tax credit that low-income residents may be...
oregonbusiness.com
5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market
Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
A New Bill in Washington State Seeks to Reduce Unneeded Packaging
The potato chip bag. The toothpaste tube. The pizza box. These are some of the most common household packages, and yet, they often aren’t recyclable. Instead, they end up in landfills. That, according to Washington state Rep. Liz Berry, needs to change. “We're leaving so much material on the...
Sneaker Waves: New research shows what's causing the waves along Pacific Northwest
On Jan. 16, 2016, beachgoers up and down the Washington, Oregon and northern California coasts were surprised by multiple “sneaker” waves that inundated beaches, caused injuries and swamped a vehicle. Sneaker waves, also known as wave runup events, can be perceived as a mini-tsunami because the waves surge much farther up the beach than anticipated, often catching beachgoers unaware. The rapid and forceful surge from a sneaker wave can sweep...
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
Washingtonians must prepare for the impacts of wildfire and smoke. These bills could help
“We have DNR doing some great work out there fighting fires, but I also think people need to better understand the risk of fires,” Sen. Sharon Shewmake said.
KIMA TV
Washington issues enforcement order against Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an enforcement order that requires the U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center to clean up their contaminated sites. The training center is known to have dozens of sites contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste, including some that have...
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Tests Positive for COVID-19
OLYMPIA - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday morning. According to the release from his office, Inslee is experiencing mild symptoms and a mild cough. He will continue working and taking meetings virtually. Inslee is consulting with his doctor regarding whether to receive...
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
