Iowa State

The Associated Press

Iowa voids Illini students’ tickets when it discovers prank

It would have been a great college prank, but the Iowa athletic department crushed it. The Illinois student spirit group “Orange Krush” had its order for 200 tickets to the men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday canceled Wednesday after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Scorebook Live

Week 8 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney  Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, teams in the Iowa Athletic Conference came together for the first-ever league invitational in Des Moines. Fort Dodge dominated the tournament, crowning seven individual champions while winning the team ...
DES MOINES, IA
Scorebook Live

Iowa high school state wrestling dual tournament set

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney  The first piece of the Iowa high school state wrestling championships takes place this Saturday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena, as the state dual tournament goes down. Champions will be crowned in Class 1A, 2A and 3A, as teams battle it out in a ...
IOWA STATE

