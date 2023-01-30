Read full article on original website
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
Iowa voids Illini students’ tickets when it discovers prank
It would have been a great college prank, but the Iowa athletic department crushed it. The Illinois student spirit group “Orange Krush” had its order for 200 tickets to the men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday canceled Wednesday after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
Week 8 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, teams in the Iowa Athletic Conference came together for the first-ever league invitational in Des Moines. Fort Dodge dominated the tournament, crowning seven individual champions while winning the team ...
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
FOX2now.com
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down. Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit …. There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is...
Iowa high school state wrestling dual tournament set
By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney The first piece of the Iowa high school state wrestling championships takes place this Saturday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena, as the state dual tournament goes down. Champions will be crowned in Class 1A, 2A and 3A, as teams battle it out in a ...
