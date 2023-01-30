ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH
WKYC

Plane that crashed with 'Dandy Daddy' inmate in Geauga County had engine damage, NTSB says

CLEVELAND — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report of last month's plane crash near Geauga County Airport in Middlefield. The Piper Model AP-31-350 aircraft was transporting pilot Robert Keleti, four agents from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and inmate Carl Lee Jasperse from Youngstown to Detroit. The plane was set to pick up another passenger at Willow Run Airport in Detroit before moving on to Minneapolis.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

A look inside the lab where medical miracles are made at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

CLEVELAND — It's no secret we live in a medical mecca of sorts. People come to Northeast Ohio from all over the world to access our facilities. But now, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has opened a rare type of laboratory not found in many places. It's a lab that may provide the next big breakthrough in cancer research and bring some of the brightest minds to Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy