Seattle, WA

KUOW

Oh. My. Gawd! FRIENDS Experience lands in downtown Seattle

This is the one where fans squeal and cry, "Oh ... My ... God!" around every corner, while snapping endless photos in the world of "Friends," the iconic 1990s sitcom. The FRIENDS Experience opened in Seattle this week, offering a deep dive into the sitcom. While the attraction certainly offers a fun time for the casual viewer, hardcore fans will find moments of awe — the sort of fans who clap at the right moment during the theme song, and who have an opinion about whether Ross and Rachel were on a break.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Let's talk about downtown Seattle: Today So Far

Downtown Seattle was taking hits before the pandemic struck and exacerbated its challenges. Locals reflect on what downtown has to offer, and what it doesn't. Could the neighborhood be due for a comeback?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 2, 2023. I found myself...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Lovable radio host Frasier returns, but not to Seattle

Frasier, the lovable but loveless radio host who put Seattle on the map will not be returning to the Emerald City. In a reprise of the role that began on the TV series “Cheers,” actor Kelsey Grammar will return to his original home, Boston. CBS and Paramount+ have...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Mike's adventures in art: A trip down the rabbit hole

If you are looking for some tips on how to experience art in the Seattle area, you are in the right place. In this weekly post, KUOW Arts Reporter Mike Davis gives you tips on what to do around Seattle over the weekend so you can have your own adventures in arts and culture.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Soundside has your February film festival picks

With chilly winter weather in full effect, there’s nothing better than a cozy trip to the movies. February is a big month for film festivals across our state, and we’ve rounded up a few people who are working across our region to bring movie magic to audiences of all ages.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Downtown Seattle's identity crisis

Some people think downtown Seattle is dying or already dead, while others see it as a place that just needs a fresh start. Seattle Now producers Vaughan Jones and Brooklyn Jamerson-Flowers went on a mission to see what’s going on in Seattle’s urban core. You'll hear from people who live, work and enjoy our city center.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Healing generational trauma of Japanese Americans through art

This month marks the 81st anniversary of Executive Order 9066, the World War II order that forcibly removed Japanese Americans on the West Coast and placed them into camps. Many of those who were incarcerated held American citizenship. The Washington State History Museum in Tacoma is hosting a touring exhibit,...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Casual Friday with Kemi Adeyemi and Jodi-Ann Burey

This week, we say goodbye to the ‘Queen of the skies’ the Boeing 747, Seattle Public School students and educators push for more support for ethnic studies and attack of the fungi goes from silver screen to reality real quick with some stomach churning research. UW professor Kemi...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Social housing in Seattle? Arguments for and against it

There’s only one thing on the Seattle ballot this month: social housing. Initiative 135 would create a publicly owned developer that builds and preserves affordable housing. The apartments would serve a broader range of incomes than most affordable housing does today. We looked at the arguments for and against...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop

Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
SEATTLE, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Seattle Histories: The CD

My parents migrated to Seattle from Texas in 1948 along with many other African American families after WWII. My father, a veteran, used his VA loan and bought the house on Alder Street for $28,000. He and other Black men worked in the shipyards unloading cargo. Though they weren’t paid as union workers, the money was better than most jobs they could get back home in Texas. My mother was a maid in Broadmoor. Broadmoor was, and still is, a gated community in the city’s Madison Park.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seattle startup Picnic Works is changing the way pizzas are made

SEATTLE — If you love pizza, this may be the best-smelling office in Seattle. "We are Picnic Works with our Seattle-based startup," said Scott Erickson, chief marketing officer for Picnic Works. "And we make robotic pizza assembly equipment for restaurants." "You have a really hard time finding people to...
SEATTLE, WA

