ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Nike Partners With Tiffany & Co.

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Sm5a_0kWbJ0Bm00

Nike confirmed it's collaborating with luxury retail giant Tiffany & Co. on a new pair of sneakers.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Eagles Reserve Lineman Accused of Rape Ahead of Super Bowl

"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow, Predicting Six More Weeks of Winter

"Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning, which means there will be six more weeks of winter, according to local folklore. The groundhog emerged from his hole at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania to the usual festivities. An "inner circle" of local dignitaries helped "summon" him from hiding place. This group is also responsible for feeding and caring for Phil himself. The folklore around Punxsutawney Phil goes back more than a century, with records of the annual ritual dating to 1887. Yet Phil is more often wrong than right when it comes to the weather. Over the last 10 years, his prediction has only proven correct around 40 percent of the time, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.If you're looking for a second opinion, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also be emerging Thursday with a weather prediction of his own. "
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

US Winter Storm Causes 3rd Day of Dangerous, Icy Conditions

"By Ken Miller and Jeff MillerA deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,200 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching West Texas' border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some places could get...
TENNESSEE STATE
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab

LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
hypebeast.com

Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low

It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
sneakernews.com

Tiffany And Co. Has A Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Coming In 2023

Nicky Diamonds, founder of Diamond Supply Co., brought the precious stone in the world of sneaker culture in 2005 with his SB Dunk Low collaboration. Although the luxury jeweler Tiffany And Co. didn’t take to this newfound relevance to the niche community at the time as it was not an official partnership, they’re now officially in cahoots as we get a first look at the upcoming Tiffany And Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com

Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27

The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
WWD

Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak

Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up. The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany Rumors around the collaboration...
hypebeast.com

Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued

Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
hypebeast.com

adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
sneakernews.com

Rich Teal Animates The Next Nike Air Max TW

The Nike Air Max TW hasn’t experienced the same level of popularity as other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes, but it continues to find its footing with the help of compelling styles. Recently, the retro-inspired silhouette emerged in a fresh mix of white, black, and teal, creating an ensemble reminiscent of...
hypebeast.com

Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"

The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
sneakernews.com

Nike Clothes The Dunk Low “UNLV” Entirely In Satin

Jordan Brand is spending the better part of 2023 revisiting their many classics, from the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” to the Air Jordan 11 “DMP.” Across the way, Nike, too, is looking back on past releases, reissuing the Dunk Low “UNLV,” albeit this time in a more luxurious, satin-dominant construction.
Footwear News

A Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 11 ‘Neapolitan’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that a ice cream-inspired Air Jordan 11 style is in the works. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared early release details of the purported Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan.” According to the accounts, the women’s exclusive iteration of Michael Jordan’s 11th signature shoe is reportedly hitting retail this holiday season. At the time of publication, images of the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” have yet to surface on social media but the accounts shared a mock-up depiction of...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration

Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
WWD

Jenna Ortega Is Announced as New Adidas Ambassador

Adidas has named actress Jenna Ortega as a new brand ambassador and the face of a soon-to-be-unveiled label, marking the first new label under the company’s umbrella in 50 years. “My love for Adidas is one that goes back years,” Ortega said in a statement. “It’s always had such...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy