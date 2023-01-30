CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect increasing temperatures throughout the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 1, will be sunny with a high of 36 and west winds at 25–30 mph set to decrease to 15–20 mph in the afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 45 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 19 and west-northwest winds at 10–20 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO