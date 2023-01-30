ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night

If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 29

A mainly dry today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Windy conditions will be found from Jeffrey City through Casper and in the Cody Foothills. Some light snow will return to the west tonight, with a more substantial snow for later Sunday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly sunny,...
CASPER, WY
101.9 KING FM

70 MPH Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong winds and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming today [Feb.1]. Winter Weather Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Wednesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 60-70MPH at times will create blowing snow and significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times. Know before you go!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Increasing temperatures expected in Cheyenne over the next few days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect increasing temperatures throughout the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 1, will be sunny with a high of 36 and west winds at 25–30 mph set to decrease to 15–20 mph in the afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 45 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 19 and west-northwest winds at 10–20 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
CHEYENNE, WY
kotatv.com

Cooler Thursday, but warmer for Friday and the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A backdoor cold front will slide in from the northeast tonight. Clouds will increase as it approaches and bring a few snow showers after midnight and through the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the teens for many with single digits farther north. Overcast skies...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

TURN BACK! Wyoming GPS is Trying To KILL YOU!

People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
WYOMING STATE
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
KING 5

Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington

SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy