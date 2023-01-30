Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
$1 Million in COVID Relief Funds Available to Brown County Nonprofits
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nonprofit organizations can apply to receive part of $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds Brown County is planning to allocate. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations must serve Brown County businesses or residents. Applications can be found on the...
wtaq.com
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
wtaq.com
More CWD in Sheboygan County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
wtaq.com
Hundreds of Wisconsin EMS Professionals Arrive in Green Bay Area for Conference
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA) is hosting its annual conference and expo in the Green Bay area this year; with approximately 900 EMS professionals expected to attend. The event hosts multiple critical education and training days for emergency medical service professionals across Wisconsin. Adam Robarge,...
wtaq.com
Work Begins to Link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority’s system
DENMARK, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority’s water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities,...
wtaq.com
Port of Green Bay Sees a Decrease in Cargo Shipments for 2022 Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Last week marked the end of the 2022 Port of Green Bay’s season with a decrease of 10% from the previous year. With the departure of Algocanada from the port on Jan. 25, the season ended with more than 1.75 million tons of cargo shipments going in and out.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Residents Encouraged to Ride the Bus on Transit Equity Day
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fox Valley residents are encouraged to ride the bus on Friday in honor of Transit Equity Day. The national holiday promotes the public’s right to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. It also honors the birthday of Rosa Parks, the black woman who refused to...
wtaq.com
Menominee, Michigan, Middle/High School to Finally Open for Students Next Week
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Students will finally have their first in-person classes of 2022-23 at Menominee Middle/High School next week. The building has been closed since a rainstorm left it flooded in August. Asbestos was also found on the building’s first floor. The return to the building was delayed several times, including last month when an environmental test revealed the building was not yet safe.
wtaq.com
Kewaunee County Ski Hill Is About Ready To Open
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It hasn’t been a great season so far when it comes to outdoor recreation in parts of Northeast Wisconsin. “Mother Nature obviously has been not good to us for snow making, or anything for that matter. But, now, this week, we’ve got some cold, so we’ve been making snow since the weekend,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director.
wtaq.com
Experts Voice How to Avoid Hypothermia and Frostbite During Wisconsin Winters
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County, and possibly another in Sturgeon Bay, safety experts are giving insight on how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Town...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Metro Transit System Looks for Public Input in Online Survey
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Metro transit system needs the public’s input to improve the system. Green Bay Metro and the Brown County Planning Commission are in the beginning stages of preparing a Transit Development Plan. The purpose of the plan is to guide improvements for Metro for the next five years.
wtaq.com
Penguin Feeding Experiences Return at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You’ll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins.
wtaq.com
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
wtaq.com
Let your Imagination Take Flight in the Neville Public Museum’s Newest Exhibit
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in...
wtaq.com
New Exhibit Shares Stories of Those who Worked for the Railroad
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it’s like working for the railroad. “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community” is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum’s...
wtaq.com
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
wtaq.com
Knights remain in NACC hunt
The St. Norbert Green Knights extended their season best winning streak to six games by beating Concordia of Wisconsin 72-53 at the Mulva Sports Center in De Pere Tuesday night. The win also keeps SNC right in the thick of the chase for the regular season NACC title. St. Norbert was led by Nikolai Jamison with 22 points, 18 of those coming in a sizzling first half when he hit five of six three point shots as the Knights built an impressive 39-12 lead. Concordia would score the last 8 points of the first half and the first 8 of the second to close to within 11 but they’d get no closer. Michael Gebler added 11 points to go along with a team high six assists. St. Norbert is now 13-7 overall, 10-3 in Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play, just a half game behind league leading Wisconsin Lutheran who won a big game at Marian, 72-65. Lutheran is 10-2 in conference play while Marian drops to 9-3. Also in the NACC Tuesday, Lakeland nearly coughed up a 9 point lead late but held off MSOE 74-73 behind Isaiah Hammond’s 17 points. Lakeland is now 11-8 overall, 5-7 in conference. Teams have four or five games left in the regular season which will end with an uneven number of games played after Concordia of Chicago had to forfeit NACC games for violating conference policies. The regular season champ will be determined by winning percentage.
wtaq.com
“I Was Humiliated”: Green Bay Man Charged In Double Homicide
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay’s east side. The victims were identified in the...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
Comments / 0