ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon's Advertising Business Grew 19%, While Google and Meta Both Deal With Slowdowns

Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says

Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates

While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Adani Enterprises Plunges 25% as Rout Deepens in Hindenburg Fallout; Asia Stocks Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 25%, continuing a sell-off triggered by allegations raised by short-seller firm Hindenburg. The Nifty 50 in Mumbai traded 0.1% higher despite Adani companies continuing to drop sharply, while...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Mark Cuban Avoids Silicon Valley: ‘Tech Bros' Are ‘Pretentious' and Overrated

Mark Cuban built his fortune in the tech world. That doesn't mean he worships Silicon Valley. The billionaire star of ABC's "Shark Tank" makes a conscious effort to keep his investments outside of the California tech hub, he told Bill Maher on a recent episode of the "Club Random" podcast. California has higher taxes and stricter regulations than Texas, where Cuban is based.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets

A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nordstrom Stock Surges After Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Buys Stake in Retailer

Nordstrom shares are zooming higher after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen bought a stake in the department store chain. Cohen is focusing on former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton, who is a Nordstrom board member. The news came weeks after Nordstrom reported lackluster holiday sales and cut its full-year...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money

In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...

Comments / 0

Community Policy