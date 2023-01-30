Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon's Advertising Business Grew 19%, While Google and Meta Both Deal With Slowdowns
Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Adani Enterprises Plunges 25% as Rout Deepens in Hindenburg Fallout; Asia Stocks Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 25%, continuing a sell-off triggered by allegations raised by short-seller firm Hindenburg. The Nifty 50 in Mumbai traded 0.1% higher despite Adani companies continuing to drop sharply, while...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Mark Cuban Avoids Silicon Valley: ‘Tech Bros' Are ‘Pretentious' and Overrated
Mark Cuban built his fortune in the tech world. That doesn't mean he worships Silicon Valley. The billionaire star of ABC's "Shark Tank" makes a conscious effort to keep his investments outside of the California tech hub, he told Bill Maher on a recent episode of the "Club Random" podcast. California has higher taxes and stricter regulations than Texas, where Cuban is based.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nordstrom Stock Surges After Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Buys Stake in Retailer
Nordstrom shares are zooming higher after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen bought a stake in the department store chain. Cohen is focusing on former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton, who is a Nordstrom board member. The news came weeks after Nordstrom reported lackluster holiday sales and cut its full-year...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money
In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Samsung Exec Says He Wouldn't Give a Smartphone to His Daughter Until She Was 11
A Samsung exec said he would not have given his daughter a smartphone before she was 11 years old. "I personally wouldn't have given her one early, but it is a parental decision as to when you should get your child a phone," James Kitto said. A top exec at...
Comments / 0