High school counselor charged with performing sex acts with student, Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama high school guidance counselor was arrested Monday afternoon, charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, the local sheriff reported.

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said his agency arrested Jessica B. Herb, 39, of Ashville, Alabama, on Monday afternoon.

Herb is accused of engaging in two sex acts with a minor while working as a guidance counselor at Ashville High School.

She was booked into the St. Clair County Jail on a $120,000 bond, Sheriff Murray said.