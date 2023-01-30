Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Stocks swing higher as Fed sees progress against inflation
New York — Stocks swung to gains on Wall Street Wednesday following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it's finally seeing improvements in inflation. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in afternoon trading, bouncing back from an earlier loss of as much as...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Detroit News
Labor market seen cooling, but not nearly enough for Fed
U.S. hiring likely continued to moderate at the start of the year, though still-solid wage growth, an unemployment rate near historical lows and high vacancies are seen stiffening the Federal Reserve's resolve to keep rates elevated for some time. Friday's jobs report is expected to show payrolls rose by 190,000...
Detroit News
Food costs are tumbling but shoppers still face soaring bills
As a rout in the price of food commodities from wheat to cooking oil deepens, the cost of products on grocery shelves continues to rise. Almost a year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent grains and other staples soaring to a record, a United Nations’ index of food-commodity costs fell for a 10th straight month in January. The longest falling streak in at least 33 years contrasts with the food inflation that’s worsening a cost-of-living crunch for consumers.
Detroit News
Employers added 517,000 jobs in January in surprising show of labor market strength
The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job gains had been steadily dropping for months, but January's stunning job...
Detroit News
BMW to invest $872 million to build electric vehicles in Mexico
BMW AG will invest $872 million in its San Luis Potosí, Mexico, plant to manufacture electric vehicles, as part of a broader effort to ramp up its global production network. More than half of the investment will be used to build a new high-voltage battery assembly plant at the site, the German carmaker said Friday, confirming a January announcement of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The expansion will create around 1,000 new jobs, with EV production scheduled to start in 2027.
