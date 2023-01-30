ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady's Next Move Reportedly Revealed

Tom Brady is retired from the NFL, and fans are wondering what his next move will be. According to TMZ, Brady is going to enjoy his "first true break from football in a long time" and won't rush into his new job, which is being an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Brady will reportedly spend the next few months with his kids. He's splitting time with his children in Miami and New York and is looking forward to spending time with them. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share two kids — Benjamin, 13 and Vivian 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack who he has with ex Bridget Moynahan. Jack plays high school football, and Brady flies private to watch him play every week.
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback

On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away.  "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom

Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Trey Lance Has Honest Comment About Brock Purdy

Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, but a season-ending injury in Week 2 ruined his opportunity. As it stands right now, Lance and rookie Brock Purdy, who started the last eight games of the season for San Francisco, including the postseason, are the two ...
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Look: 2 Ohio State Football Veterans Will Not Return

Earlier Wednesday, Ohio State football fans learned that two players will not return next season. Veteran linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV and defensive end Tyler Friday decided not to use their sixth year of eligibility to return, head coach Ryan Day announced. Both Gaoteote and Friday had a ...
