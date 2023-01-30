Read full article on original website
Popculture
Tom Brady's Next Move Reportedly Revealed
Tom Brady is retired from the NFL, and fans are wondering what his next move will be. According to TMZ, Brady is going to enjoy his "first true break from football in a long time" and won't rush into his new job, which is being an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Brady will reportedly spend the next few months with his kids. He's splitting time with his children in Miami and New York and is looking forward to spending time with them. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share two kids — Benjamin, 13 and Vivian 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack who he has with ex Bridget Moynahan. Jack plays high school football, and Brady flies private to watch him play every week.
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback
On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away. "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Trey Lance Has Honest Comment About Brock Purdy
Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, but a season-ending injury in Week 2 ruined his opportunity. As it stands right now, Lance and rookie Brock Purdy, who started the last eight games of the season for San Francisco, including the postseason, are the two ...
Look: Phil Mickelson's Message For Tiger Woods Is Going Viral
The golf rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has spanned several decades now. So it should be no big shock that Mickelson is happy to add some more fuel to it in a new message for the 15-time major winner. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mickelson responded to a suggestion that he ...
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Davante Adams has a one-word response to Aaron Rodgers rumors that has NFL fans buzzing
The Aaron Rodgers rumor mill might have gone into overdrive on Thursday, thanks to a one-word tweet from his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Davante Adams. Adams, as you may know, joined the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, linking up with former college teammate Derek Carr, who is now on the outs with the organization.
NFL World Reacts To Player's Wife's Troubling Announcement
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the San Francisco 49ers in front of a raucous home crowd. In the process, Eagles fans appeared to uphold their unflattering reputation among outsiders. Sydney Warner, the wife of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, has no interest in returning to Lincoln ...
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Look: 2 Ohio State Football Veterans Will Not Return
Earlier Wednesday, Ohio State football fans learned that two players will not return next season. Veteran linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV and defensive end Tyler Friday decided not to use their sixth year of eligibility to return, head coach Ryan Day announced. Both Gaoteote and Friday had a ...
