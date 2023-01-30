Tom Brady is retired from the NFL, and fans are wondering what his next move will be. According to TMZ, Brady is going to enjoy his "first true break from football in a long time" and won't rush into his new job, which is being an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Brady will reportedly spend the next few months with his kids. He's splitting time with his children in Miami and New York and is looking forward to spending time with them. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share two kids — Benjamin, 13 and Vivian 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack who he has with ex Bridget Moynahan. Jack plays high school football, and Brady flies private to watch him play every week.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO