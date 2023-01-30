Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Third Child Together

The couple's new arrival joins their two daughters: Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three!



Although the married couple hasn't shared the news personally, a source told People that the singer, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, just welcomed a new addition to their family .

In Nov. 2021, Prinsloo opened up to Entertainment Tonight about wanting five kids with Levine, whom she called her " best friend " at the time.



"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," Prinsloo told the outlet. "You know what, 'never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life . And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then, I don't know. Never say never."



The couple is well on their way to building the family they want, as they are already parents to two daughters, 4-year-old Gio Grace and Dusty Rose , 6.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in July 2014 after dating for a year, but this past fall, the singer was caught in cheating allegations that arose just days after the couple announced they were expecting their third child.



Levine addressed the rumors and ultimately denied the allegations; he told TMZ , "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life ."

He continued: "In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family ."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together," Levine later added.



Prinsloo has yet to address the rumors, and it seems as though the two are still happily together.

Congratulations to the new parents!