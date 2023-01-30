Extent of Brock Purdy’s elbow injury revealed

Brock Purdy suffered an elbow during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an elbow injury. Now we know the extent of the injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The injury reportedly will keep Purdy out six months.

Interestingly, Schefter says that Purdy is seeking second opinions to see whether he needs surgery.

“Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL that will sideline him six months, per source. … Purdy is seeking second medical opinions about whether he needs surgery, per source. 49ers are recommending surgery but no decisions yet,” Schefter tweeted.

Torn UCLs are fairly common among pitchers in baseball. Purdy reportedly is hoping that he only needs his UCL repaired, which is not as major as a full reconstruction, which is known as Tommy John surgery.

Purdy was a 7th-round pick by the 49ers in 2022. He took over as the team’s starter in Week 13 and went 8-0 until losing in the conference championship game.

Purdy passed for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions during his time as the Niners’ starter. The team reportedly was prepared to make Purdy their starter prior to this injury.

