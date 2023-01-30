Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Morgan Wallen Pays Tribute to Keith Whitley in New Song Following Alleged Nashville Bar Incident
Morgan Wallen is focusing on his music-making following a recent report about his alleged concerning behavior. As fans wait for the news regarding Wallen's new studio album, he dropped several sneak peeks of the project since New Year's Eve. Recently, the musician hyped everyone even more by sharing a new preview of his song about Keith Whitley.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yardbarker
The 23 biggest country crossover artists
Once a musical niche, country music is officially mainstream. A 2018 analysis found that country is the favorite music genre for more than a fifth of the country, and not surprisingly, that's produced a wide range of artists who have found success in country music before crossing over to the mainstream.
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023
Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’
Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Elle King Talks About the Time Miranda Lambert Had to Babysit Her When She Was Drunk
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
The Panhandlers Announce Second Studio Album, ‘Tough Country’
The Panhandlers are BACK. The Texas country supergroup consisting of Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, John Baumann and Flatland Cavalry frontman Cleto Cordero are gearing up to release their second studio album, Tough Country. Announced today, the record will consist of 14 songs, and is due out everywhere on March 3rd. They shared the news on Instagram, saying it’s been in the works for quite some time now and they can’t wait for everyone to hear it: “We’ve had this […] The post The Panhandlers Announce Second Studio Album, ‘Tough Country’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Pink Unveils ‘Trustfall’ Tracklist Featuring Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers, First Aid Kit
In anticipation of her upcoming ninth studio album Trustfall, set for release on Feb. 17, Pink has revealed the complete tracklist, featuring appearances from First Aid Kit, Chris Stapleton, and the Lumineers. “I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song,” the singer wrote on Twitter. The album comes in at 13 tracks, including the previously released singles “Trustfall” and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” Most of the project’s guest appearances mark first-time collaborations. The Lumineers appear early on, assisting with “Long Way to Go,” which is immediately followed up...
Kacey Musgraves Will Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2023 Grammy Awards Performance
Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to help celebrate the life and music of Loretta Lynn during this Sunday's 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony. Earlier today (Feb. 1), CBS revealed that the Texas native will perform a rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the live telecast's in memoriam segment. Other performers set...
Two Michigan Bands Nominated For 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class
The Rock Hall has announced 14 acts up for nomination this year.
On This Date: Merle Haggard Was Topping The Country Charts With His 15th Studio Album, ‘It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad)’ In 1973
On this date in 1973, Merle Haggard was topping the charts with his 15th studio album. Titled It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad), the record was released in 1972 and consisted of 11 songs, including The Hag’s original tune “I Wonder What She’ll Think About Me Leaving,” which later became a #4 country hit for Conway Twitty.
Win a Signed Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997′ Vinyl Set
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).
