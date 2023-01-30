In anticipation of her upcoming ninth studio album Trustfall, set for release on Feb. 17, Pink has revealed the complete tracklist, featuring appearances from First Aid Kit, Chris Stapleton, and the Lumineers. “I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song,” the singer wrote on Twitter. The album comes in at 13 tracks, including the previously released singles “Trustfall” and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” Most of the project’s guest appearances mark first-time collaborations. The Lumineers appear early on, assisting with “Long Way to Go,” which is immediately followed up...

1 DAY AGO