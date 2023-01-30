ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Wow Your Valentine With This Unique Duluth – Superior Gift Idea

When it comes to Valentine's Day, many of us get stuck in the same old ways of gift giving. It might be candy, jewelry, a nice night out to a local restaurant, or a card with some kind of gift certificate in it. Of course, everyone says "it's not about the money", but it kind of is and nothing is cheap right now. There is something available in the Twin Ports that is not only an affordable gift option, but also really awesome too. One of those, "they will never forget this" gifts.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week

In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Business Woman Has Unique Gift Ideas For Valentine’s Day

This Valentine's Day you now have the opportunity to shop local and get a really cool unique gift for that special someone on Valentine's Day. Laural Schultze, is the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, which we used for our latest Big Gender Reveal with Jeanne and Ian right here on MIX 108. Somehow she was able to get what seemed like at least 100 small blue balloons inside a giant black balloon that our couple's daughter popped to reveal she is going to have a baby brother!
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

A Comical Guide To Parking In Duluth’s West End

A while back I wrote an article posing the question, "Can we possibly get rid of the bike lane in West End during the winter?" Fast forward a couple of months and now the problem seems to have got a bit worse. Nobody really expected that we would set a record for the SNOWIEST December in Duluth's recorded weather history, but that's what happened. Snow banks around town have piled up, and Superior Street in West End Duluth has become even more narrow.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Ordinance Change Would Provide 12 Additional Off-Leash Dog Areas In Superior

Dog lovers rejoice! Your asks have been heard and are being considered. An ordinance change has been proposed that would provide additional off-leash dog recreation areas throughout the City of Superior. The new exercise areas for dogs (and their owners) would come by utilizing already existing sites; the change would be that owners wouldn't have to have their pet on a leash while utilizing them.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy