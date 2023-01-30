Read full article on original website
US Trustee Opposes Subpoena Proposals For FTX Founder, Staff In Bankruptcy Case
The U.S. Trustee, a branch of the Department of Justice responsible for bankruptcy cases, has opposed proposals to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, along with his family and senior staff. The plans are set to be discussed at a hearing on Wednesday. However, the U.S....
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
If 'Putin Wins In Ukraine,' It Would Send 'Dangerous' Message To Authoritarian Regimes Led By Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un: NATO Chief
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, secretary general warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the Ukraine war, it will send a “dangerous” message to authoritarian regimes led by the likes of Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Jens Stoltenberg, at a joint press...
Elon Musk Rails Against Putin Ally For 'War Criminal' Comment: 'Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't'
Elon Musk on Twitter railed against a Russian state TV host and Vladimir Putin’s ally for calling him a "war criminal" over his company's support for Ukraine. What Happened: Musk said, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” while replying to a video posted by a Ukrainian diplomat — where Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov is seen denouncing the SpaceX CEO for the donation of more than 20,000 Starlink satellites to Ukraine.
Putin's Russia Struck Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported in September 2022. This is the first known major international economic...
Former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich Said Inflation Mainly Driven By This Rather Than Government Spending
University of California, Berkeley Professor and former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich said, in December 2022, that corporate greed, and not government spending, was the main driver of inflation and highlighted a big oil company's recent earnings to drive his point. “Exxon Mobil Corp XOM raked in $20 billion in...
Blowout Jobs Report: US Adds 517K Jobs In January, Nearly Triple Economist Expectations
The Federal Reserve is paying close attention to the jobs market as it continues its inflation battle. The Fed hiked interest rates by another 25 basis points this week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported blowout U.S. jobs market numbers from January.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Decentralized, Not Deregulated — The Future Of DeFi Is Changing Following Onslaught Of Lawsuits And Criminal Investigations
A slew of lawsuits and investigations have brought crypto platforms and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) under increasingly intensifying scrutiny over the past few months. For all the innovation that DAOs allow, the organizational structure is also being used by some to evade regulation. They do this primarily by classifying their...
'There Are No Price Wars,' Highland Cannabis Launches Cancel Kickbacks Campaign Demanding From Ontario Government To Start Enforcing The Rules
Highland Cannabis and independent cannabis retailers in Ontario are banding together in an effort to level the playing field in the kickback-fraught cannabis industry, starting a ‘Cancel Kickbacks’ campaign that highlights the rampant improper circumvention of anti-inducement regulations in the Ontario cannabis market. From the outset of cannabis...
Vital 3M Shareholder Criticizes CEO Mike Roman's Leadership; Urges Overhaul
Bert Flossbach, a significant shareholder of 3M Co MMM, flagged concerns about CEO Mike Roman’s leadership, even suggesting a management overhaul. Bert Flossbach, the co-founder and senior portfolio manager of German mutual-fund firm Flossbach von Storch AG, said 3 M’s revenue and earnings have disappointed since Roman became CEO in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reports. 3 M’s shareholder loss of 32% stacked against a 62% gain in the S&P 500.
Biden Calls On Congress To Pass Junk Fee Prevention Act To Help 'Hard-Working Americans' Save Billions Every Year
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced actions to further advance his agenda of promoting competition in the American economy. The President has called on Congress to pass a Junk Fee Prevention Act that cracks down on four types of junk fees that cost American consumers billions of dollars a year. These include:
Controversy Continues Over Allowing MMJ Patients To Own Guns In Florida, Legal Action In Motion
In November, a U.S. district judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) and her co-plaintiffs against the federal government in which they were seeking to enable medical marijuana patients to buy and own firearms, ending a month-long legal hurdle. Fried then appealed the decision...
Dow Drops Over 150 Points; US economy Adds 517,000 Jobs In January
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 33,881.69 while the NASDAQ fell 1.32% to 12,039.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.98% to 4,138.89. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From...
Indian Government Orders Vodafone's Local JV To Convert Its Dues Worth $2B Into Equity
The Indian government has ordered Vodafone Group Plc's VOD Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea to convert all the interest it owes to the government into equity in the firm. Vodafone needs to convert capital worth $2 billion into equity, TechCrunch reports. Vodafone's JV with Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's conglomerate...
