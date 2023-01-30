ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Rails Against Putin Ally For 'War Criminal' Comment: 'Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't'

Elon Musk on Twitter railed against a Russian state TV host and Vladimir Putin’s ally for calling him a "war criminal" over his company's support for Ukraine. What Happened: Musk said, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” while replying to a video posted by a Ukrainian diplomat — where Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov is seen denouncing the SpaceX CEO for the donation of more than 20,000 Starlink satellites to Ukraine.
Benzinga

If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Benzinga

Decentralized, Not Deregulated — The Future Of DeFi Is Changing Following Onslaught Of Lawsuits And Criminal Investigations

A slew of lawsuits and investigations have brought crypto platforms and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) under increasingly intensifying scrutiny over the past few months. For all the innovation that DAOs allow, the organizational structure is also being used by some to evade regulation. They do this primarily by classifying their...
Benzinga

'There Are No Price Wars,' Highland Cannabis Launches Cancel Kickbacks Campaign Demanding From Ontario Government To Start Enforcing The Rules

Highland Cannabis and independent cannabis retailers in Ontario are banding together in an effort to level the playing field in the kickback-fraught cannabis industry, starting a ‘Cancel Kickbacks’ campaign that highlights the rampant improper circumvention of anti-inducement regulations in the Ontario cannabis market. From the outset of cannabis...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Vital 3M Shareholder Criticizes CEO Mike Roman's Leadership; Urges Overhaul

Bert Flossbach, a significant shareholder of 3M Co MMM, flagged concerns about CEO Mike Roman’s leadership, even suggesting a management overhaul. Bert Flossbach, the co-founder and senior portfolio manager of German mutual-fund firm Flossbach von Storch AG, said 3 M’s revenue and earnings have disappointed since Roman became CEO in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reports. 3 M’s shareholder loss of 32% stacked against a 62% gain in the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 150 Points; US economy Adds 517,000 Jobs In January

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 33,881.69 while the NASDAQ fell 1.32% to 12,039.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.98% to 4,138.89. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From...
Benzinga

Benzinga

